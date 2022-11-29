Visalia kicks off holiday season with 76th Candy Cane Lane Parade

A beloved South Valley tradition returned to ring in the Christmas season Monday night.

The floats and performers in downtown Visalia transformed Main Street into Candy Cane Lane.

"We try to make it our tradition. It's our favorite time of year to be with our family," said Chanel Bermundez.

With a parade that's been going on for more than seven decades, the event is multi-generational. People who attended as a kid brought their children and grandchildren to continue the tradition.

"We used to come here when we were kids but this is their first time so he's excited," said Stephanie Donavedian.

A lot of the parade audience showed up for someone special in the parade.

"I love it. I love the parade, it starts Christmas. I barely put up my Christmas tree, so I'm hoping to not be a Grinch this year," said Joann Garza.