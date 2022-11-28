ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara

A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.  The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region

When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Hybrid Vehicle Fire Totals Two Cars in Los Alamos

Fire erupted from a parked Toyota Prius hybrid at the Skyview Motel in Los Alamos early Monday morning. As a result, both the Prius and another vehicle parked a few feet away were totaled, according to Captain Scott Safechuck, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Noozhawk

C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru

When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Highway 101’s Cabrillo Boulevard Exits Facing Massive Overhaul

The left-hand exits on Highway 101 will go away as part of a massive Caltrans reconfiguration of the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange in Santa Barbara. Caltrans and engineering firm Mark Thomas went before the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday to present the last leg of the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle lane project, known as 4E.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SOLVANG, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Driving in the Rain: Key Safety Tips for Steering Clear of Trouble

As the rainy season begins, drivers are encouraged to remember how to safely maneuver the wet roads. When storms pass through Santa Barbara County, there are typically more vehicle collisions, including spinouts, reported on local roads. During the most recent storm, crashes were reported all over the county, including several at Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel.

