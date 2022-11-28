Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 1, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 11/17. Bully Ray has a microphone. His Call Your Shot Trophy is broken. He admits to being a little nervous, but not for him, but for the crowd. They may not understand him. He will try to keep it real simple. He tells a kid to shut his fat face. What did he do wrong? Why are they mad at him? He entered the gauntlet and won the trophy that allowed him to call his shot at any time. The same trophy that Scott D’Amore destroyed at Over Drive. He told everyone, including Josh Alexander, that when he was going to call his shot, he would stand in the middle of the ring, look him in the eye, shake his hand, and let him know when he was coming for him.

