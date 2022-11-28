Read full article on original website
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
CM Punk Shares Photo That Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Being Hurt In AEW Brawl
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. In October, a report by Wrestling Inc stated that Punk’s dog, Larry, had his teeth knocked loose after...
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Triple H’s Creative Vision For The White Rabbit Project
Stephanie McMahon was one of the keynote speakers at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit. During her speech, the co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE commented on the success of the White Rabbit Project and Triple H’s creative vision for it. She said,. “In terms of in-ring content, under Paul...
Tasha Steelz Signs Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling
Tasha Steelz has signed a new multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. Steelz announced the news during a recent interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, saying she gets to continue to deliver the flavor for the “next few years.”. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
Joe Hendry Reveals Why He Made The Decision To Return To Impact Wrestling
At the Bound for Glory 2022 pay-per-view event, Joe Hendry made his return to Impact Wrestling. While speaking to Nerdly UK, the Impact Wrestling star opened up on why he made the decision to sign with Impact Wrestling, as well as Scott D’Amore labeling him as a future world champion in past interviews. Hendry said,
Impact Wrestling Results (12/1/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 1, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 11/17. Bully Ray has a microphone. His Call Your Shot Trophy is broken. He admits to being a little nervous, but not for him, but for the crowd. They may not understand him. He will try to keep it real simple. He tells a kid to shut his fat face. What did he do wrong? Why are they mad at him? He entered the gauntlet and won the trophy that allowed him to call his shot at any time. The same trophy that Scott D’Amore destroyed at Over Drive. He told everyone, including Josh Alexander, that when he was going to call his shot, he would stand in the middle of the ring, look him in the eye, shake his hand, and let him know when he was coming for him.
AEW Rampage Results (12/2/2022)
Shane Taylor calls out Keith Lee for leaving his friends behind, like he and Swerve Strickland. At Final Battle, he wants to settle this, so he better get ready. Strickland pops up, but Lee asks if he can even count on him. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass get in the...
The Latest On Kevin Dunn’s WWE Status, Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. This update comes on the heels of a report that Dunn was not backstage at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. There has been no word of him potentially leaving.
More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure
Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
Report: Roman Reigns Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
The WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 featured a spot between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that went a little awry, resulting in some backstage heat between the two men. Despite the friction following the match, it’s reported that Reigns will continue to work with Owens.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (12/1/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *The fallout of the Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James – James must retire if she loses. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin...
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, we now have two matches announced for the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 13th. You can check out the current Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view card below:. IMPACT Wrestling Championship Match:. Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray. IMPACT...
Matt Hardy Recalls WWE’s 2007 Roster Learning Of Chris Benoit’s Death
AEW’s Matt Hardy has spoken about the shock the WWE locker room felt when they were informed about the death of Chris Benoit. In June 2007, Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son Daniel were found dead in their home, after Chris had missed the Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view event.
Jimmy Korderas Calls MJF/William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite A ‘Masterpiece’
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a huge fan of the way Tony Khan booked MJF’s turn on William Regal during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Korderas took to his “Reffin’ Rant” series on Twitter, calling the entire segment a “masterpiece.” For those who may have missed it, MJF attacked Regal with his trademark brass knuckles. Korderas said,
Kevin Owens Says Working Indies While Still In WWE ‘Feels Like More Of A Possibility Than Ever’
Kevin Owens recently made an appearance on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast to discuss various topics. Owens shared his idea during the interview of making appearances for independent companies while under contract with WWE. He said,. “I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I...
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Yet Again On WWE SmackDown
Another month results in another gimmick change for Lacey Evans. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette aired for Lacey Evans that looked back at her time serving as a Marine. In the vignette, which you can see below, a voiceover talked about the WWE Superstar...
Ruby Soho Makes Return On AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks Picks Up Win
Ruby Soho returned on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, attacking Tay Melo. Soho returned after Anna Jay was defeated by Willow Nightingale, taking out Melo with a facebuster. Soho has been out-of-action since suffering a broken nose at All Out 2022. You can check out some highlights of...
Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern Day WWE Superstars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated that he wishes he could have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. He said,
The Reason Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
While the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli continued on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Ocho wasn’t in attendance at the show. There was a segment on the show that featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (minus Chris Jericho) and Castagnoli. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho had a tour date with Fozzy in Australia, so he wasn’t able to appear live. The tour will be ending on December 4th.
