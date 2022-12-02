ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rink at Wade Oval opens for the season this weekend

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Get your winter coats and skates ready! The Rink at Wade Oval will be opening for the season in University Circle on Friday.

Visitors can bring their own skates or rent them onsite. There is also a concession stand that features seasonal treats, like hot cocoa, coffee and snacks.

General admission is $2 (plus $3 for skate rental) and student admission is $1 (plus $2 for skate rental).

Video: Bright meteor captured over Eastlake

Guests who save their rink wristbands will also be $2 off admission to the Cleveland History Center, Cleveland Museum of Natural History and the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

The rink, located at 10831 Magnolia Drive, is open Fridays (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.), Saturdays (noon – 7 p.m.) and Sundays (noon – 5 p.m.) through Feb. 26.

Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio

The rink is offering free ice skating lessons every Saturday at noon starting Dec. 10. There’s no registration necessary.

You can also host an event at the rink this winter. For availability and rates, call Sheila at 216-707-5035.

