After not having a single player on any of the three All-Big Ten defensive teams, Purdue had a handful of players named to the All-Big Ten offensive teams. Purdue's sixth-year quarterback was named second-team All-B1G by Big Ten coaches and was third-team All-B1G by the conference media. O'Connell finished the year with the most passing yards during conference play with 2,489 and trailed only CJ Stroud in total passing yards for the season. O'Connell was also tied for second in touchdown passes with Penn State's Sean Clifford with 22 on the year.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO