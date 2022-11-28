Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'

Read full article on original website
Look: ESPN NFL Analyst Under Fire For Offensive Remark
Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
San Francisco 49ers Get Huge Defensive Boost Ahead Of Dolphins Game
The 49ers is a top-rated defense in the NFL, and it's about to get even better. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to practice in limited fashion on Thursday after being sidelined with plantar fasciitis and an ankle fracture for almost two months. Armstead, who hasn’t ...
Ndamukong Suh Says It's 'Always Good' to Beat Aaron Rodgers, but Admits 'There's Definitely Mutual Respect'
"He smiled at me when I first got into the game and I blew him a kiss," Ndamukong Suh tells PEOPLE of his recent encounter with his longtime rival Despite what it may seem like, there's heart beneath the hatred shared between these longtime rivals. When chatting with PEOPLE about tackling financial literacy in high schools on behalf of his Suh Family Foundation, Ndamukong Suh opened up about taking down another prominent obstacle in his life: Aaron Rodgers. Suh, now a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, has made...
CBS Sports
Patrick Peterson says Kyler Murray only cares about himself; Cardinals QB calls out former teammate on Twitter
The 2022 season has been a turbulent one for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one. The biggest lightning rod surrounding the club has been quarterback Kyler Murray. This offseason, he inked a massive extension with the team, but that hasn't stopped reports of tension between he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
Commanders at Giants: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Injury Practice Report
Tracking the week's preparation and practice reports as the Washington Commanders get set to face the New York Giants in Week 13.
ng-sportingnews.com
Has Russell Wilson lost the locker room? Nathaniel Hackett denies 'gossip' around Broncos QB
It's not a good sign when the Broncos head coach is fielding questions over whether the team's big offseason acquisition and long-term quarterback has lost the locker room just 10 games into the season. But this season has been filled with nothing but bad signs for Denver. NFL Network's Tom...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is LeBron James or Magic Johnson the better passer? Comparing best passes, stats from NBA assist leaders
While approaching the all-time scoring mark understandably gets most of the headlines, LeBron James has surpassed Magic Johnson to move into sixth on the NBA's all-time assists leaderboard. Since entering the league in 2003, James' playmaking ability in a 6-9 frame has drawn countless parallels to Johnson, who broke the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Was Drew Brees struck by lightning? Viral video an apparent stunt for PointsBet commercial
Drew Brees appeared to have been struck by lightning while filming a commercial. A video from the filming of a PointsBet Sportsbook commercial appeared to show Brees being struck by lightning as he was being prepped for the spot. According to Rafael Hernández, who shared the video on Twitter, the commercial was being filmed at the Catatumbo River, which is known for having nine hours of lightning strikes per night.
Player grades: Bulls late run falls short, falling to Warriors 119-111
The Chicago Bulls fell to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, 119-111. Chicago was only down by two points at the end of the first quarter, but the defending champs jumped out to a 28-19 advantage in the second quarter to head into halftime with an 11 point lead.
ng-sportingnews.com
Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Steph Curry vs. DeMar DeRozan: Time, channel, live stream for Warriors vs. Bulls Friday NBA game
The Warriors have looked more like themselves lately. Following a worrisome 3-7 start to the season, Golden State has won five of its last seven games to improve to 11-11. Their improved play has the Warriors back in Play-In territory and only a couple of games out of the top six in the Western Conference standings.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"
NBA fans took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss after a fan won the jackpot at the Crypto.com Arena for a second straight game. Previously, a fan drilled the half-court shot to walk home with a $75,000 when the Lakers hosted the Indiana Pacers. This time, another fan won $25,000, much to the amusement and delight of the fans.
NFL
Matt Rhule on what he'd change from Panthers tenure: 'I think I probably would just have taken another job'
Matt Rhule is settling into his new job as Nebraska head coach, but he took time to look back at his troubled stint with the Carolina Panthers. His deduction? Rhule wouldn't have taken the job, knowing what he knows now. "I think I probably would just have taken another job,"...
