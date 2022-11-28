Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury not worried about job security after Chargers loss: 'Our best football is in front of us'

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'
The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
Preseason Standout Gets Long-Awaited Chance
Rookie running back Julius Chestnut is one of two players elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after Hassan Haskins is ruled out.
NFL Week 13 TV Coverage Map
The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye week, leaving an entire weekend of NFL football for fans to enjoy.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Michigan State defensive starter declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The Spartans' defense will look different at key spots in 2023...
New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision
Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Notre Dame Basketball Drops Tight ACC Opener To Syracuse
Notre Dame couldn't keep the momentum from its Wednesday upset of Michigan State going in Saturday's 62-61 loss to Syracuse in the ACC opener for both teams
ng-sportingnews.com
Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Huskies, Buffs try to overcome heartbreaking openers
Washington and Colorado look to rebound following one-point losses in their Pac-12 Conference openers when they meet Sunday afternoon in
SF Giants claim RHP Miguel Yajure off waivers from Pirates
Farhan Zaidi filled up a vacant spot on the SF Giants 40-man roster by claiming Miguel Yajure off waivers from the Pirates.
ng-sportingnews.com
Meet Jeff Saturday's son, the UNC wide receiver who looks a lot like his dad
If you've ever looked at Jeff Saturday and thought, "Man, that guy looks awfully familiar," you're not alone. There have been debates about who exactly the Colts coach looks like over the years. Often, NFL fans have pointed to other players, namely centers, that share a similar look to the 14-year Colts star turned head coach.
Comments / 0