ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury not worried about job security after Chargers loss: 'Our best football is in front of us'

By Zac Al-Khateeb
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'

The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision

Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Updated Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Meet Jeff Saturday's son, the UNC wide receiver who looks a lot like his dad

If you've ever looked at Jeff Saturday and thought, "Man, that guy looks awfully familiar," you're not alone. There have been debates about who exactly the Colts coach looks like over the years. Often, NFL fans have pointed to other players, namely centers, that share a similar look to the 14-year Colts star turned head coach.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy