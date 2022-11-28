DES MOINES — The deadline to get your driver’s license upgraded to a Real ID has changed a couple of times, but it now is set for May 3rd of 2023. The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Kayla Burkett says it’s a change designed to make travel easier. “The real ID is a federal government requirement. The marking here in Iowa is a gold star in the upper right hand corner,” she says. “That will give the ability for Iowans to do air travel and or enter any federal building.” Burkett says you can upgrade your driver’s license by making an appointment at a DOT service center, and bring in some documentation.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO