WIFR
13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Three 13-year-old boys from Nebraska are facing first-degree murder charges in two separate cases, one involving the death of another 13-year-old boy. Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot on Sept. 29. Investigators say a stranger over the phone arranged...
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
superhits1027.com
Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns
IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
superhits1027.com
Deadline requiring Real ID driver’s license now six months away
DES MOINES — The deadline to get your driver’s license upgraded to a Real ID has changed a couple of times, but it now is set for May 3rd of 2023. The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Kayla Burkett says it’s a change designed to make travel easier. “The real ID is a federal government requirement. The marking here in Iowa is a gold star in the upper right hand corner,” she says. “That will give the ability for Iowans to do air travel and or enter any federal building.” Burkett says you can upgrade your driver’s license by making an appointment at a DOT service center, and bring in some documentation.
kscj.com
NOEM BANS TIK TOK USE BY SOUTH DAKOTA STATE AGENCIES & CONTRACTORS
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING THE CHINESE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM TIKTOK FOR STATE GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, EMPLOYEES, AND CONTRACTORS USING STATE DEVICES. THE STATE SAYS THE ORDER IS IN RESPONSE TO THE GROWING NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT POSED BY TIKTOK DUE TO ITS DATA GATHERING OPERATIONS...
kscj.com
AREA GOVERNORS OPPOSE MANDATORY MILITARY COVID VAX
IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS AMONG 21 REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS WHO ARE ASKING CONGRESS TO REPEAL THE COVID VACCINE MANDATE FOR AMERICA’S SOLDIERS. LAST JANUARY, THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S ADJUTANT GENERAL SAID ABOUT 20 PERCENT OF HIS SOLDIERS HAD NOT GOTTEN COVID SHOTS. PETE RICKETTS FROM NEBRASKA AND SOUTH...
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
KCRG.com
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
Did You Know Squatters Can Claim Rights To Your Property In Iowa?
I was a little bit surprised when I first found out about this interesting "possession law" here in Iowa. After a certain amount of time, a squatter can put in a claim for ownership of a property you own. It could be land, a building, or a house. It does take a bit of time and there are things you can do if you run into a squatting problem but the fact that this is even possible is nuts.
kscj.com
IT’S LOOKING LESS LIKELY IOWA WILL LEAD DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PROCESS
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN IS RECOMMENDING MOVING IOWA OUT OF IT’S FIRST IN THE NATION CAUCUS STATUS. BIDEN IS CALLING FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE TO REPLACE IOWA WITH SOUTH CAROLINA, AS THE FIRST TEST OF PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS FOR THE PARTY IN 2024. HIS PROPOSAL WOULD MOVE IOWA OUT OF...
cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds joins 20 governors asking for repeal of Biden’s vaccine mandate for military
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds joined governors from 20 other states across America sending a letter to Congressional Leadership requesting immediate action to repeal the Biden Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “The Biden vaccine mandate creates a national security risk...
kscj.com
GAS PRICES DROPPING IN IOWA
SOME IOWANS ARE NOW PAYING UNDER THREE DOLLARS PER GALLON FOR GASOLINE. SOME SIOUX CITY STATIONS WERE AROUND THE $3.05 MARK THURSDAY.
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
Daily Iowan
‘I couldn’t stand living in my own skin’: Among a nationwide trend of anti-trans legislation, Iowa leads the pack
Content Warning: This article mentions references to self-harm and suicide as well as mentions of transphobia. Growing up in Dubuque, Iowa, Simon Reichel said he faced harassment and violence because of his identity. After coming out to his family and friends at 15 years old, he said his parents verbally abused him for being a transgender male and called him the “antichrist.”
ourquadcities.com
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
