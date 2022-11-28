Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect
November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
Commissioner Orders Insurance Companies To Preserve Residential Insurance Coverage Following State Of Emergency Declaration
On Monday, the Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage following Governor Gavin Newsom’s Nov. 19 emergency declaration for Los Angeles County, due to recent brush fires like the Route Fire. The Commissioner’s Bulletin shields those policyholders within the wildfire perimeter of the Route Fire and in adjacent ZIP codes ...
Courthouse News Service
Ninth Circuit OKs California recalls
SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit tossed constitutional challenges to the California recall election procedure, finding that there is no way that posing two questions — whether an official should be removed from office and who the successor should be if the official is removed — violates the principle of one person, one vote. Nor does it keep voters from casting a ballot for the candidate of their choice.
Big tobacco tries to stop California flavored tobacco ban
R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies filed a request Tuesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to impose an emergency order to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters earlier this month.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
What now for Newsom’s oil profits tax?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is railing against high gasoline prices, accusing the oil industry of price-gouging and wants to tax their profits. But will it happen?
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana Mayor Sarmiento has been elected to the O.C. Board of Supervisors
ORANGE COUNTY, CA – With over 98% of the votes counted, and only a 3,000 vote margin, Mayor Vicente Sarmiento declared victory today. After 15 years, Sarmiento finally brings Latino representation to the current Board of Supervisors’ newly drawn Second District that is almost 67% Latino. The district includes Anaheim, Tustin, Orange, Garden Grove, and all of Santa Ana.
californiaglobe.com
No Surprises: California’s Elected Lawmakers Trending Much More Progressive in 50 State Analysis
The the Center for Legislative Accountability has just released its annual California Lawmaker Scorecard, and as a surprise to no one, California’s elected lawmakers’ ranking has lowered the state 3 spots in a new 50 state analysis. The California Lawmaker Scorecard, a project of CPAC Foundation and the...
San Francisco Examiner
California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law
California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
thesungazette.com
Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians
SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
Universal Basic Income Pilot for Select Residents of the Inland Empire
In July, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed America’s first state-funded universal income program. The program allows cities and counties to apply for funding to support current or new programs that help foster youth who recently aged out of the system and pregnant mothers. The pilot programs are designed to...
newsantaana.com
New state laws coming on Jan. 1 will change how the SAPD polices in Santa Ana
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of new laws that will take effect on January 1 and will change policing in California in major ways. These new laws will also affect the SAPD here in Santa Ana. Here is a rundown of these new laws and how they will impact policing in Santa Ana:
californiaglobe.com
California’s EDD Continues to Borrow Hundreds of Millions – about $13 million PER DAY – To Meet its Obligations
Though much of the Sacramento bureaucratic blob was exposed as the simultaneously incompetent and corrupt menace it is during the pandemic, one agency stood apart by proving itself the most inept and cruel organization in the capitol – the Employment Development Department. Countless true tales of its heartlessness, rank...
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom proclaims November as Native American Heritage Month
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation declaring November as Native American Heritage Month on Monday, November 28th. "During Native American Heritage Month, California honors and lifts up the enduring perseverance, diverse cultures, and excellence of all the people who first called this state and nation home," reads the first part of the proclamation document. "As we take this month to recognize the incredible tenacity of Native communities in the face of unimaginable odds throughout our history, we also reflect on the progress we have made together in the spirit of healing, growth, and our shared future. Over the past four years, the leadership and advocacy of Native peoples working in partnership with the state have forged breakthroughs in addressing long-standing injustices and creating a California that embraces the stories, values, and strengths of all people."
Investigation finds release of California concealed-carry permit applicant information was unintentional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation into the June 2022 release of personal information of Californians who applied for a concealed carry weapons permit between 2012-2021 is over. The California Department of Justice retained the law firm of Morrison Foerster to conduct the investigation, which ultimately found the exposure of...
California food stamp costs reach record highs
(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
californiaglobe.com
Judicial Review of California Regulations
California Government Code Section 11350 provides that any interested person may obtain a judicial declaration as to the validity of any regulation or order of repeal by bringing an action for declaratory relief in the superior court in accordance with the Code of Civil Procedure. The right to judicial determination is not affected by the failure to petition or to seek reconsideration of a petition before the agency promulgating the regulation or order of repeal.
californiaglobe.com
Diversity on California State Boards and Commissions
Article 10 of Chapter 1 of Part 1 of Division 3 of Title 2 of the California Government Code concerns state boards and commissions. Government Code Section 11140 provides that it is the policy of the State of California that the composition of state boards and commissions shall be broadly reflective of the general public including ethnic minorities and women.
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
