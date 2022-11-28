Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
talentrecap.com
Fans Cannot Wait to Meet ‘American Idol’s Next Platinum Ticket Winner
As the auditions for the upcoming season 21 of American Idol wrap up, the hit singing show kicks off the voting early. One lucky contender will be picked to be given the coveted Platinum Ticket depending on who the fans cast their votes to. American Idol Opens Voting Right After...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’s Casey Abrams Undergoes Emergency Surgery
American Idol Season 10 contestant Casey Abrams recently took to Instagram to share that he had to undergo emergency surgery to have his colon removed. The singer has been open in the past about his experience with ulcerative colitis. Casey Abrams Undergoes Emergency Surgery. Abrams recently took to Instagram to...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’s Laci Kaye Booth Releases New Song ‘Damn Good in a Dive Bar’
American Idol Season 17 contestant Laci Kaye Booth has released a new song called “Damn Good in a Dive Bar.” The talent show even promoted the new track on Instagram Stories after its release on Wednesday. Laci Kaye Booth Releases ‘Damn Good in a Dive Bar’. In...
Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, dead at 63
"Fame" and "Flashdance...What a Feeling" singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. Her publicist confirmed in a statement posted on her official social media account.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Irene Cara, star of ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 63; had ties to Tampa Bay
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Marty Stuart Reveals Plans for Possible Upcoming TV Series
Marty Stuart has been making country music since he was a teenager. By the time he was 14, Stuart was playing with Lest Flatt’s Nashville Grass on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Not long after that, he landed his dream job playing in Johnny Cash’s band. Marty went solo in the late seventies and has since released 19 studio albums and is still going strong. Last week, Stuart released a new single titled “Country Star.”
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake, Team Legend Tied as Top 8 Is Revealed
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another live results show, as the Top 10 was whittled down to the Top 8. Team Blake and Team Legend are tied with three artists each going into the Semifinals, while Team Gwen and Team Camila each have one. Which Artists...
talentrecap.com
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Harp AKA Amber Riley Named Season 8 Winner
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday night for the Season 8 finale, as Harp was named the winner and unmasked as Glee star Amber Riley. Meanwhile, the Lambs finished in second place and were unmasked as music trio Wilson Phillips. Everyone delivered amazing performances during this week’s show, as they...
talentrecap.com
Former FOX Executive Says Simon Cowell Was Playing a Character on ‘American Idol’
If you’ve ever wondered whether Simon Cowell was putting on his mean persona during his time on American Idol, former FOX executive Mike Darnell recently confirmed as much. Darnell said Cowell “learned the character.”. Was Simon Cowell Playing a Character on American Idol?. Darnell, former President of Alternative...
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
talentrecap.com
‘BGT’ Singer Loren Allred Celebrates 500,000 YouTube Subscribers
Britain’s Got Talent star Loren Allred recently hit 500,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. To celebrate, the singer posted a video looking back at her journey over the years, all the way back to 2008. Loren Allred Celebrates 500,000 YouTube Subscribers. The first clips in Allred’s post are from...
talentrecap.com
Shangela Jokes About Taking Home All Of Her ‘DWTS’ Costumes
As a drag queen in need of countless costumes, we totally understand why Shangela wants to take the outfits she wore on every episode of Dancing With The Stars season 31. In a recent TikTok, the drag entertainer joked about bringing home all her costumes from the series. Shangela Collects...
talentrecap.com
How to Stream Drake Milligan’s Elvis Presley Show ‘Sun Records’
America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalist Drake Milligan starred as Elvis Presley in a 2017 miniseries called Sun Records. Fans who are want to check it out might be interested to know that it’s now available for streaming on Paramount+. Drake Milligan’s Elvis Series Sun Records Now Streaming...
CMT
Tanya Tucker Stars In New Christmas Movie “A Nashville Country Christmas”
Tanya Tucker is jingling with Christmas spirit this year as she stars in Paramount Network’s “A Nashville Country Christmas” alongside Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz and Olivia Sanabia. In the film, Tucker plays a country singer overwhelmed by her agent and an over-the-top Hollywood director. She runs away...
"Tulsa King" Proves That Sylvester Stallone Is A Gem On The Small Screen
There's no problem that Stallone can't solve by punching.
talentrecap.com
‘Drag Race UK’ Honors Late Cherry Valentine Through Special BBC Night
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK paid tribute to George Ward—Cherry Valentine—on her birthday. As a way to celebrate, BBC Three set up a special night of programming, featuring Cherry’s documentary. Drag Race UK Celebrates Cherry Valentine’s Birthday. Last September 28, the drag community lost an outstanding...
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton Perform ‘9 to 5’ Together in Special Kellyoke Segment
Kelly Clarkson had a very special Kellyoke segment on her talk show this week, as iconic country singer Dolly Parton joined her to perform “9 to 5.” Earlier this year, the pair teamed up to record a new version of the song for the documentary Still Working 9 to 5.
talentrecap.com
JoJo Siwa’s Girl Group XOMG POP is Launching a New TV Show
XOMG POP, The teen pop group created by JoJo and Jessalynn Siwa is launching their new TV show. Titled The XOMG POP Show, the holiday-themed show sees the favorite girls celebrating the Christmas tradition in their own special way. XOMG POP Announced Their New Show. XOMG POP is lighting up...
Comments / 0