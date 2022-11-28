Santa Barbara High’s Andreas Dybdahl, Justine Katz of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of the Week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High, Dos Pueblos Romp in Channel League Girls Water Polo Openers
A balanced scoring attack and solid defense carried the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team to a 12-6 win over Ventura in the Channel League opener on Tuesday at the Dons’ pool. Abby Webber scored four goals to lead the Dons, Ella Maclear had three goals and Layla...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Abby Webber Scores 4 Goals to Lead Dons to 12-6 Opener Against Ventura
Santa Barbara’s Abby Webber led a balanced attack with four goals in a 12-6 season-opening Channel League win over Ventura at home Wednesday. Ella Maclear added three goals and Layla Szymczak two, while Maria Bittle, Oli Obando, and Addie Sweeney had a goal each. The Dons led 7-1 at...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Girls Water Polo Opens Season with 22-2 Thrashing of Oxnard
Dos Pueblos jumped out to an 11-1 lead against host Oxnard after one quarter and didn’t look back in a 22-2 Channel League and season-opening victory Wednesday. Naomi Pearl led the Chargers in scoring with five goals, while Emma Gilbert finished with four goals, four assists and nine steals.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Hoops Lose; Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Rolls; Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer Draws
The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team fell behind 18-4 in the first quarter and suffered a 47-28 loss to defending CIF champion Oaks Christian on Monday night at J.R. Richards Gym. “We started slowly with turnover and offensive execution struggles,” said coach Andrew Butcher “As the game progressed, we...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Girls Shut Out Pioneer Valley 3-0 in Season Opener
The Santa Ynez girls opened their season with a 3-0 win at Pioneer Valley Tuesday. Weylin Hawkins opened the scoring for the Pirates in the 26th minute, finding the back of the net when Anya Newton found a gap in the Panther defense with a 35-yard free kick. Eight minutes...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Defeat Oak Park Behind 21 Points from Michelle Arellanes
Michelle Arellanes knocked down 21 points for the San Marcos girls basketball team in a 67-48 road win over Oak Park on Wednesday night. Mia Martinez-Tomatis added 12 points as the Royals overcame a rocky start to the non-league game. "Our shots weren’t falling, but the girls stayed disciplined and...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez’s Jackson Ollenburger Scores 23, but Pirates Fall to Mission Prep, 66-58
Santa Ynez’s Jackson Ollenburger scored 23 points and hauled in eight rebounds, but a late Pirate rally fell short in a 66-58 loss at Mission Prep Tuesday. Caleb Cassidy added a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Pirates. Santa Ynez led 12-8 after one quarter and...
Noozhawk
Athletic Round Table Luncheon: SBCC’s Craig Moropoulos Still Beaming After Incredible 10-Win Season
In his many years of coming to the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon during the fall season, SBCC football coach Craig Moropoulos always has positive things to say about his team, win or lose. Even after a bad loss, he’d find something that went right and share it...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Gets It Done at Both Ends of Court, Routs St. Bonaventure, 76-51
Tough defense, good ball movement and solid three-point shooting were the ingredients Santa Barbara High’s basketball team used to roll past St. Bonaventure, 76-51, in a non-league game on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gym. On the defensive side, the Dons made it a tough night for St. Bonaventure’s...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Boys Drop Opener at Tip Off Showcase Despite Hot Shooting from Ben Treadway
The San Marcos boys dropped their first game at the Bob Hawking Tip Off Showcase in Simi Valley to Chaminade, 91-68. After falling behind by 14 in the first quarter, the Royals were able to claw back thanks to the hot long-range shooting of Ben Treadway, who scored 18 points on six 3-pointers.
Noozhawk
George Anton Aigner of Santa Barbara, 1941-2022
George Anton Aigner passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, three months shy of his 82nd birthday. He was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to German immigrant parents Joseph and Gertrude Aigner. George embraced his German heritage and lived the ideals of the American Dream. George...
Noozhawk
Amarisse Camargo’s 23 Points Lead Carpinteria Past Thacher
The Carpinteria girls outscored Thacher 19-6 in the third quarter to blow open a 19-point lead on the way to 53-35 win Tuesday. Amarisse Camargo led the way for the Warriors with 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jamaica Cook contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. “Everyone...
Noozhawk
SBCC Promise Alumna Elizabeth Salazar Shares How The Program Helped Her Achieve Many of Her Goals
In 2016, Elizabeth Salazar had recently graduated from Santa Barbara High School. While she was interested in attending college, her financial situation was a barrier to that dream. Fortunately, that same year, the SBCC Foundation launched the SBCC Promise, which provides all recent, local high school graduates the opportunity to...
Noozhawk
SBCC Women’s Volleyball Falls in Five Sets in Regional Semifinals
The SBCC women’s volleyball team lost a heart-breaking five-set match at Orange Coast in the SoCal Regional semifinals on Saturday. In a nearly 2 1/2-hour battle, the Vaqueros fell 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13. Orange Coast (21-5) advances to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships in Fresno. SBCC ends its season at 16-11.
Noozhawk
Westmont Women Upset Third-Seeded Midland to Open NAIA Tourney Pool Play
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After dropping the first set, Westmont Volleyball (24-6) stormed back in grand fashion to upset #3 Midland (Neb.) (26-5) in four sets open pool play at the NAIA National Championships. Following the win, Westmont now fully controls their destiny in their quest to advance. With a win over Bellevue (Neb.) on Thursday, Westmont would become one of eight teams remaining.
Noozhawk
Robert Blaha of Santa Barbara, 1955-2022
I am heartbroken to share that Robert Ellis Blaha died on Oct. 8, 2022. He left this dimension and headed to parts unknown on to his next adventure. I lost the love of my life, my soul mate and playmate of nearly 46 years. Born on March 30, 1955, Robert...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc
So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
Noozhawk
Gauchos Hit Another Bump in the Road With 72-61 Basketball Defeat at Duquesne
PITTSBURGH — UC Santa Barbara remained lost on the road when it lost the basketball 17 times on Tuesday. Duquesne University scored 16 points off 17 turnovers as the Gauchos lost for the second time in as many true road games, 72-61, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. “We have...
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Frank Hotchkiss Breaks Down Randy Rowse, State Street, Being an Uber Driver
Randy Rowse is "an adult in the room," says former Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, in the latest podcast episode of Santa Barbara Talks. Hotchkiss, a conservative who was elected to the board in 2009, served two terms, and was a steady moderate and conservative voice on the council.
Comments / 0