The first face-to-face regular season meeting between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills gets the spotlight treatment on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. There’s a bit of desperation in the air for the Patriots after having their cloud-nine wings clipped in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which effectively ended their three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bills had to pull out all of the stops to compile back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO