Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Tom Brady could end up in New England this offseason, Patriots insider says
Tom Brady hasn't said if he will return for his 24th NFL season next year, but he will be a free agent if he does. One long-time Patriots writer thinks New England could come calling.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 12 win vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins improved their record to 8-3 with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. But what did we learn, if anything?. The Miami Dolphins played host to the Houston Texans for their Week 12 contest, and things went about as you’d expect while the teams were at full strength.
Chiefs Reign Supreme in AFC Playoff Picture for Another Week
Kansas City's Week 12 win helped keep them atop the conference playoff standings.
NFL Week 13 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 13 NFL schedule
There are 15 games on the NFL Week 13 schedule with just two teams on byes this week (Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers). Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 13 NFL game. All times MST. NFL Week 13 picks: Bills vs. Patriots | Steelers vs. Falcons |...
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -130 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +110. The over/under for the game is...
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Patriots vs Bills 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The first face-to-face regular season meeting between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills gets the spotlight treatment on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. There’s a bit of desperation in the air for the Patriots after having their cloud-nine wings clipped in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which effectively ended their three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bills had to pull out all of the stops to compile back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.
