Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
We've officially nearing the hellscape that is winter in Iowa. There are quite a few things that you need to remember!. The cold and the snow turn into major obstacles for us in going about our daily routine. We've recently been trying to help you figure out what sort of cold weather hacks might actually be frowned upon.
Iowa Moron Breaks Sacred Birthday Tradition
In this Iowa moron story, it should be noted that I am the Iowa moron. I broke a sacred birthday tradition and I kind of feel guilty about it. On December 5, I will turn 32 years old. Nothing to get too excited about but you do only get one birthday a year so I'm looking forward to enjoying the day. Normally on your birthday everyone is really nice to you, your friends buy you a beer, and people wish you a happy birthday. The one problem with this year is...I might've broken a sacred birthday rule. It's not that big of a deal but it's something I have to get off my chest.
All Iowa Kwik Stars Have A Unique Easter Egg [PHOTO]
As an Iowa transplant, I am only one year into navigating the Midwest. Recently I was given a tip on an easter egg at a well-known gas station. Kwik Trip or as Iowans know it, Kwik Star, first opened in 1965 in Eau Claire Wisconsin. As the chain expanded, it started to open locations outside of Wisconsin. The first Kwik Star was opened in Iowa in 1993.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
How Fast Can A Dry Christmas Tree Light A Room on Fire? [WATCH]
Whether you're a long-time real Christmas tree buyer or you're buying your first-ever real Christmas tree, it's important to know the proper way to take care of them. Even if you think you're an expert, it's always nice to have a refresher course and some good reminders as you're getting ready to set your tree up. A dry Christmas tree can be a major fire hazard. How fast can an entire room start on fire if your tree is improperly cared for? Pretty dang quick.
Iowa Family Is Reunited With Prized Possession Lost In Tornado
Sadly, most Iowans have some sort of Tornado story. Whether that be losing a prized possession like this Iowa family, or bringing up anything they went through during the derecho, there are all kinds of tornado stories being told throughout the state of Iowa. The good news for this family is this story has a happy ending.
Did You Know Squatters Can Claim Rights To Your Property In Iowa?
I was a little bit surprised when I first found out about this interesting "possession law" here in Iowa. After a certain amount of time, a squatter can put in a claim for ownership of a property you own. It could be land, a building, or a house. It does take a bit of time and there are things you can do if you run into a squatting problem but the fact that this is even possible is nuts.
Democrats Officially Oust Iowa As First-in-Nation Voting State
[UPDATE:12/2/22, 3 p.m.] CBS2 is reporting that South Carolina, not Michigan or Iowa, has been named the leadoff state in Democratic primaries, starting in 2024. The move ends Iowa's "first-in-the-nation" caucus designation after some 50 years. [ORIGINAL STORY: 12/2/22, 8:38 a.m.] Iowa has long taken the lead as the opening...
NE Iowa Farmer Reacts To The Mexico’s Corn Ban
A proposed ban on genetically modified corn in Mexico would see impacts on our farmers here in Iowa if carried out. Mark Mueller a Bremer County farmer and Director for Iowa Corn Growers Association says they are working with groups in Mexico to try to maintain this market. He doesn’t...
After Iowa’s Year Of Firsts, What’s Next With Biofuels?
Here in Iowa, corn is king. It’s no secret that Iowa is proud of being the top producer of corn in the United States. Such pride can be seen in the push to create cleaner fuels, in which we have seen a lot of progress in the last year. Last May, Iowa was the first state to require the sale of E15 ethanol blends in its gas stations.
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Iowa Woman Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Husband’s Time Cards
The lesson to be learned here is that no one should ever have access to impact their spouse's pay. It's way too risky, as a state of Iowa office has learned. The case goes back to 2019 and in a media release, Iowa of Auditor of State Rob Sand says, "If you steal taxpayers' money, we'll catch you and you'll be held accountable." Here's how an ex-state employee was able to pull it off. At least until she was caught.
New Bill Would Increase Iowa’s Ethanol Access
Over the summer, Iowans were able to enjoy the savings that came from Biden’s E15 waiver for the summer of 2022. Biden announced that waiver back in April that allowed the sale of E15 over the summer to help combat the spike in oil prices as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
[LIST] Christmas Tree Farms In Iowa To Check Out This Holiday Season
If you're looking to get a real Christmas tree this year, maybe check out these local Iowa spots!. The United States is home to approximately 15,000 Christmas tree growers, according to Iowa Christmas Tree Farms. We're right in the heart of Christmas tree chopping season. According to a few gardening...
Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa
This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
There’s a Good Reason Why More Iowans Are Staying Home on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is upon us! Turkey day, and the real kickoff to the holiday season, some might say. It's also the start of the really busy travel season. Flights fill up, so do freeways across the county. This year, with COVID essentially relegated to the back page, you'd think more Iowans...
11 Normal Iowa Things That Out-of-Staters Think Are Weird [GALLERY]
Customs, traditions, and obsessions can vary greatly across the country. When people from outside Iowa think about the Hawkeye State, they might think it's nothing but corn, or in the case of the real geniuses, potatoes...that's another "I" state. I was reading recently an article from Laura at our "sister...
Iowa’s Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipe Is Something I’ve Never Seen
Before we go diving into Iowa's most googled Thanksgiving recipe and I get roasted for having never even seen one of these before...we have to ask the question, is turkey on Thanksgiving coming to an end? York Test did a study on the most googled Thanksgiving recipes for 2022 and turkey was not the number 1 search.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0