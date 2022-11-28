Read full article on original website
Iowa Quarterback Enters the Transfer Portal
Back-up and at-one-time starting quarterback for Iowa, Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The junior from Greenwood Village, Colorado made the decision on Tuesday after the Hawkeyes fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 24-17 on Friday, November 25. The loss came to Iowa's rival to the east with the Big Ten West title and an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game on the line.
Iowa Family Is Reunited With Prized Possession Lost In Tornado
Sadly, most Iowans have some sort of Tornado story. Whether that be losing a prized possession like this Iowa family, or bringing up anything they went through during the derecho, there are all kinds of tornado stories being told throughout the state of Iowa. The good news for this family is this story has a happy ending.
Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023
If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]
Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa
This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade
A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
Iowa Veggie Can Killer Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend
The gruesome details were recounted this week in the trial for the brutal murder of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard of Des Moines, who prosecutors say was bludgeoned to death by her 58-year-old boyfriend, Tony Arterberry, seen above. The Des Moines Register lays out the scene as described in the trial. The...
