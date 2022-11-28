Read full article on original website
Related
UNI Sunk by Hot Bradley Three-Point Shooting in First MVC Game
UNI kept it close for 28 minutes before falling to Bradley in the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season, 68-53 on Wednesday night. The way the game started surprised no one. Slow, low-scoring, and -- truth be told -- a bit sloppy. Pairing the Braves' poor shooting and the Panthers' turnovers and empty possessions, things were ugly.
‘Peyton’s Places’ Featuring Kurt Warner and Cedar Falls Debuts
In late January, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning were seen in Cedar Falls documenting what life was like for Warner during his days as a stockboy at Hy-Vee. As it was later reported, the filming was for Manning's documentation show on ESPN+, Peyton's Places. Yesterday, the major sports media outlet...
New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls
Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
Cedar Falls Star Has Hilarious Wedding Gaffe
2022 will go down as one of the most important years of Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's life. Not only did he compete on a national singing competition show, but he also FINALLY got to marry the love of his life. A hurricane couldn't stop this singer from tying the...
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Plane Crashes After Leaving Waterloo Airport
Passengers and crew are safe after a flight leaving the Waterloo Regional Airport crashed earlier this week. On Tuesday evening, a plane coming from the Cedar Valley airport had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas. There were seven people on board this flight: two flight crew members and five passengers. Two of these people were injured following the crash.
NE Iowa Farmer Reacts To The Mexico’s Corn Ban
A proposed ban on genetically modified corn in Mexico would see impacts on our farmers here in Iowa if carried out. Mark Mueller a Bremer County farmer and Director for Iowa Corn Growers Association says they are working with groups in Mexico to try to maintain this market. He doesn’t...
Northeast Iowa Man Struck After Running Car In Ditch
Now that we have passed daylight savings time and are driving more in the dark, it’s important we remember to be even more cautious on the roads. During these earlier sunsets, we can run across more deer on the road or in this case, a person trying to get help.
Fired Managers At Tyson Waterloo Sue For Lost Bonuses
Back in 2020, Tyson Waterloo made national headlines after seven area managers were fired when an investigation found they were betting on how many workers would get COVID-19. In a report from December 2020, Don Merschbrock a former manager said that the managers conducted the office pool in the spring just moments after mass testing of the plant’s roughly 2,800 workers.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0