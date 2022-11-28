ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Oxygen

Who Poisoned An Ohio Father With Antifreeze? The Answer Was Close To Home

Ohio dad Matthew Podolak suffered an agonizing death from antifreeze poisoning — but bringing the 31-year-old’s killer to justice wouldn’t be easy. For years the case remained unsolved, even as his heartbroken family pressed for answers. It wasn’t until six years after Podolak died that authorities finally made an arrest in the case: his fiancé and mother of his two children, Holly McFeeture, according to “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.”
OHIO STATE
Oxygen

Man Wearing Ankle Monitor Robbed Bank Of $754, Scrawling Demand Note On Back Of His Own Birth Certificate

Michael Conley Loyd, 30, reportedly said he robbed a Bank of America in Springfield, Missouri in order to "prove a point" to his girlfriend. A Missouri man admitted to a highly unusual bank robbery, one that saw him scribble a demand note on the back of his own birth certificate, all while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor that subsequently confirmed his presence at the scene.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Oxygen

‘Infatuated’ Teen Stabs Single Mother More Than 40 Times After Sneaking Into Her Room

In a peaceful community where many residents didn’t lock their front doors, the brutal murder of a 34-year-old divorced single mom sent shockwaves of terror. In the early morning hours of March 6, 2002, Cherie Gillson was stabbed to death in the bedroom of her Eureka, Illinois home. She was discovered by her 9-year-old son, Coty, who called his school when he was unable to reach 911, according to “Sleeping with Death,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen.
EUREKA, IL
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

