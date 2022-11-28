Read full article on original website
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Idaho Police Walk Back Statement About College Students Being Targeted Following A 'Miscommunication'
"Detectives do not currently know if they residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate," Moscow Police said Wednesday night in connection with the deaths of University of Idaho college students. Moscow Police seem to be walking back earlier statements that the attack on four University of...
Family Slams Florida Court’s Decision To Accept Plea Deal With No Jail Time For College Student Who Killed Couple, Chewed On Victim’s Face
A Florida judge accepted a former college student’s plea deal Monday for the random 2016 killing of a well-loved couple, allowing the now 25-year-old to plead guilty by reason of insanity and avoid jail time. Austin Harrouff — who was found by police chewing off one of the victim’s...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Texas Mom, Husband Arrested For Murdering Her Eight-Year-Old Son
Megan Lange and Rodolfo Reyes were arrested for murder on Monday in the strangulation death of her son, Arturo Coca, earlier in November. A Texas mother and her husband are facing capital murder charges for allegedly abusing and then strangling her 8-year-old son to death. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo...
Who Poisoned An Ohio Father With Antifreeze? The Answer Was Close To Home
Ohio dad Matthew Podolak suffered an agonizing death from antifreeze poisoning — but bringing the 31-year-old’s killer to justice wouldn’t be easy. For years the case remained unsolved, even as his heartbroken family pressed for answers. It wasn’t until six years after Podolak died that authorities finally made an arrest in the case: his fiancé and mother of his two children, Holly McFeeture, according to “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.”
Florida Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Beating Man To Death With A Baseball Bat At Home Under Construction
The investigation into Simon Clarke's death had gone cold in 2004 but a new witness who was at the scene of the crime and remained haunted by what transpired in November of 2001 eventually agreed to tell police what he knew, giving investigators the break they needed to make an arrest.
Identical college twins were accused of cheating in an exam by signaling. They won $1.5 million in damages after a jury decided they hadn't cheated because their minds were connected.
A pair of identical twins was discredited when they were accused of cheating on a medical exam. The sisters have finally cleared their names in court.
Police Arrest Wisconsin Man Accused Of Preying On Women He Met At Bars, On Dating Apps
Timothy Olson was arrested by Franklin, Wisconsin police for alleged kidnapping a woman he met at a bar. He faces charges of identity theft and questioning in a suspicious death in three other jurisdictions. A Wisconsin man accused of victimizing women he’d met on dating apps and in bars was...
North Carolina Woman Charged With Murder Of Boyfriend's 4-Year-Old
Chelsea Lee Crompton, 34, is accused of murdering Hazel Lidey, who was found with "bruising all over the body" and "trauma-related injuries" by Catawba County Sheriff's Office Deputies. A North Carolina woman charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter made her first court appearance on Monday.
Ex-Convict Found With Friend's Severed Head In Stolen Truck Sentenced To 18 Years
Eric Holland was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his friend Richard Miller, whose remains were found in a stolen truck driven by Holland. An ex-convict who was found with the dismembered corpse of a friend in the back of the stolen...
‘I’d Never Seen A Crime Scene That Bloody’: Man Brutally Butchers His Parents On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving brings feelings of warmth and gratitude. But in a southern community, they were replaced by horror. On Friday, November 26, 2004, Brent and Charlotte Springford were found brutally slain in their mansion in the wealthy Garden District of Montgomery, Alabama. “It was conveyed to me that ‘This is a...
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Man Wearing Ankle Monitor Robbed Bank Of $754, Scrawling Demand Note On Back Of His Own Birth Certificate
Michael Conley Loyd, 30, reportedly said he robbed a Bank of America in Springfield, Missouri in order to "prove a point" to his girlfriend. A Missouri man admitted to a highly unusual bank robbery, one that saw him scribble a demand note on the back of his own birth certificate, all while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor that subsequently confirmed his presence at the scene.
‘Pure Evil’ Pennsylvania Man Who Killed Elderly Mom, Snapped Selfies With Her Body Gets 20 Years
A Pennsylvania man who tortured and fatally beat his mother before snapping hundreds of photos with her corpse, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years behind bars, according to reports. David Sumney, 33, was sentenced in Allegheny County court on Thursday in the 2019 slaying of his 67-year-old mother, Margaret...
‘Infatuated’ Teen Stabs Single Mother More Than 40 Times After Sneaking Into Her Room
In a peaceful community where many residents didn’t lock their front doors, the brutal murder of a 34-year-old divorced single mom sent shockwaves of terror. In the early morning hours of March 6, 2002, Cherie Gillson was stabbed to death in the bedroom of her Eureka, Illinois home. She was discovered by her 9-year-old son, Coty, who called his school when he was unable to reach 911, according to “Sleeping with Death,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen.
Megachurch Leader Mom, Grandmother Of Adopted Girl Who Died Bruised And Emaciated Denied Bail
Former megachurch leader Leticia McCormack and her mother, Adella Tom, were ordered held without bail in the death of McCormack's 11-year-old adopted daughter Arabella McCormack. A San Diego judge has denied bail for the adopted mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old girl who died as a result of abuse and...
West Virginia Man Allegedly Confessed To Killing Wife Of One Month On Thanksgiving Argument
Zachary Dawson, 34, was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly confessed to killing Marissa Dawson, his wife of one month, on Thanksgiving Day. A West Virginia man allegedly confessed to killing his newlywed wife on Thanksgiving, telling police that he "blacked out" during an argument and "messed up" by beating her to death.
Texas Woman Allegedly Torched Boyfriend’s House After Another Woman Answered His Phone
Senaida Soto allegedly FaceTimed herself setting fire to her boyfriend's couch with a message that read, "I hope your stuff is going to be okay." A Texas woman is accused of setting fire to her boyfriend’s home — and deputies say they have all the proof they need on a video she made.
A 10-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his mother after she refused to buy him a VR headset from Amazon
The boy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said he was angry that his mother woke him up early that day and had not let him buy a VR headset from Amazon.
