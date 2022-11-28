Portable generator, woodstove emissions may have killed 2, sickened 1 in North Pole workshop, investigators say. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a North Pole workshop last week. A third victim who was in the shop was hospitalized and is still being treated. First responders suspect they were victims of carbon-monoxide poisoning.

NORTH POLE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO