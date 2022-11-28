Read full article on original website
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
Ex-Div Reminder for Invesco Mortgage Capital Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
On 12/2/22, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4844, payable on 12/27/22. As a percentage of IVR.PRB's recent share price of $20.07, this dividend works out to approximately 2.41%, so look for shares of IVR.PRB to trade 2.41% lower — all else being equal — when IVR.PRB shares open for trading on 12/2/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.94%, which compares to an average yield of 8.39% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRB shares, versus IVR:
Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
On 11/30/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PMT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of PMT.PRB's recent share price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of PMT.PRB to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when PMT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.13%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT.PRB shares, versus PMT:
Want $1,500 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Dividend Aristocrats and Wait 5 Years
ExxonMobil is an oil supermajor dedicated to rewarding shareholders. Watching paint dry can be fun if you are earning dividends from it. Stanley Black & Decker could prove to be an excellent turnaround story. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Want $1,000 in Dividends in 2023? Buy 266 Shares of This Consumer Stock.
Reaching $1,000 in dividend income might be more within reach than you expect with this high-yielding Dividend King.
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPYD
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.23, changing hands as high as $41.59 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RNP
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Symbol: RNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.95, changing hands as high as $23.18 per share. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Group 1 Automotive, MGE Energy and Avangrid
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/15/22, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 12/15/22, and Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of GPI's recent stock price of $188.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when GPI shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.57% lower in price and for AGR to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.
DRH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.24, changing hands as high as $9.41 per share. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
PBF Energy Passes Through 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $38.69 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, HZNP, CMG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 363,271 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 428.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 19,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series L Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $72.50), with shares changing hands as low as $1197.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRL was trading at a 21.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.50% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 20. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Oxford Industries (OXM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and...
VEU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Symbol: VEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.57, changing hands as high as $52.03 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
