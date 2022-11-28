The Happy Hacking keyboard has been around since way before 60 percent keyboards were considered trendy. Though the compact classic has only been available in the U.S. for the past few years, the Japanese brand (part of the Fujitsu and Ricoh empire) celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Remarkably, very little has changed in a quarter-century. The latest model features Bluetooth wireless support as well as its coveted Topre switches, but the Happy Hacking has always had 60 keys in the same classic shape.

