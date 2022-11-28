Read full article on original website
Radio Keokuk
Irene May Marie (Wyrick) Pripish
Radio Keokuk
Ronald Thomas Steeples
Ronald Thomas Steeples, 83, of Arbela, MO, passed away at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO. He was born on March 6, 1939 in Fort Madison, IA to Arthur & Ruby Warren Steeples. He married Donna Mae Heidbreder on March 22, 1958 in Fort Madison, IA. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2008. He was a truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed driving and interacting with the Amish for the past 15 years in retirement. He loved living and working on his property, Wildlife Ridge, with his wife in Arbela.
Radio Keokuk
Jessica “Jessie” Nicole Schmid Crowell
Jessica “Jessie” Nicole Schmid Crowell, 35 of Keokuk, was reunited with her husband on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at 9:25pm. She passed at University of Iowa Hospital after fighting long and valiantly to recover from a heart attack. Jessica was born on December 1st, 1986 to Cynthia Schmid....
Radio Keokuk
Billy J. Hooper
Billy J. Hooper (59), of Kahoka passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 29, 2022. There will be a funeral service for Billy at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home with a burial at Wyaconda cemetery to follow. Pastor Rick Addison will officiate.
