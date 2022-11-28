Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KBUR
GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash
Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
Radio Keokuk
Suzanne C. Marson
Suzanne C. Marson, 76, of Nauvoo, Illinois passed away on November 25, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Suzanne was born on October 14, 1946 in Schenectady, New York, the daughter of Robert E. and Ottilie (Glennon) Johnson. She graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1964. Suzanne was united in marriage to William D. Marson on August 26, 1978 at the Plymouth Bethesda United Church in Utica, New York. She was a member of the Elvaston Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star, Grace Chapter #67. Suzanne was a homemaker and along with these duties, she also helped in the day to day operations on the farm. She enjoyed her weekly bible studies and singing in the church choir.
1470 WMBD
Portion of U.S. 150 to be renamed after slain sheriffs deputy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Knox County sheriffs deputy killed in the line of duty in April will have part of a highway named after him. Lawmakers during the fall veto session approved a resolution naming part of U.S. 150 the “Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist Memorial Highway.”. Weist was...
muddyrivernews.com
Signs throughout Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy indicate it will be closing
QUINCY — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy avoided the first cut of stores that were announced in September to be closing by the end of the year. However, the Quincy location now has signs throughout the store at 5100 Broadway indicating it will be closing. Nothing...
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
After nearly a decade of vacancy, one East Moline riverside building could have new buyer
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After a near decade-long vacancy, an East Moline building could have a new buyer. The River Centre at Beacon Harbor has been vacant since 2014. Living Lands and Waters, a local river conservation group, is looking to move its headquarters to the building, pending the sale from the city.
Galesburg, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Is Opening New Location
If you want tacos and margaritas but somebody else in the family is craving pancakes and eggs what do you do? Stop at one place and then go to another. Seems inconvenient. For many in the Quad Cities, they simply go to D'Lua. And now, more of the Quad Cities...
For nearly 50 years, this Moline crossing guard has been making an impact
MOLINE, Ill. — One Quad Cities crossing guard has been helping students get to school safely for nearly 50 years, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook post. Mary Schoeve was hired as a crossing guard by the Moline-Coal Valley Community School District on March 1, 1973. Nowadays, it's...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
wgil.com
Meet the 21 Galesburg High School seniors recognized as Illinois State Scholars
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission has named 21 Galesburg High School students Illinois State Scholars. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
KWQC
Moline encouraging reisdents to spoof neighbors, friends with ‘Get Grinched’ deliveries
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Spread some holiday cheer this season and register a family member, friend or neighbor to “Get Grinched” in Moline. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its holiday spoof by selling kits that include a “You’ve Been Grinched” sign, along with candy-filled “rotten” eggs.
'He was a difference maker' | St. Ambrose community remembers student-athlete Patrick Torrey
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University community is remembering the memory of a student who unexpectedly passed away before the Thanksgiving break. Family, students and university staff packed the Christ the King Chapel, lining up against walls and spilling out into the lobby on Monday, Nov. 28 for a prayer service to remember Patrick Torrey.
Central Illinois Proud
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
KWQC
The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to be held Dec 2-4
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 60 vendors will participate in the 5th annual Christkinldmart QC, celebrating all things holiday, according to organizers. The event will be held in downtown Davenport from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th. Vendors will be offering baked goods, glassware, and hand-knit goods among other items.
$1M Galesburg library community room to feature kitchen, and meeting space for up to 500 people.
The new Galesburg Public Library will be equipped with a nearly $1 million community room through the assistance of a matching grant program coordinated by the Galesburg Community Foundation. The 3,722 square foot room will be located on the first floor in the southeast corner of the new library under...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 28, 2022
Timmy L Fries (55) of Wentzville MO, citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle at 12th and Broadway. NTA 112. Emma E Bowling, 27, 423 Yule Ct, reprots on 11/09/2022 her vehicle was entered while at 818 Vermont St. Her wallet and cell phone was taken. 177. Jamie A Havens, 51, 1408...
Rock Island, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rock Island. The Moline High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Island High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00. The Annawan High School basketball team will have a game with Alleman High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
1470 WMBD
Crash near Morton leaves one dead
MORTON, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened about three miles east of Morton at Harding Road and the Morton-Washington Blacktop Tuesday afternoon. Police were not able to say how many other people were taken to the hospital...
