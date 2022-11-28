ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBUR

GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash

Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
STOCKPORT, IA
Radio Keokuk

Suzanne C. Marson

Suzanne C. Marson, 76, of Nauvoo, Illinois passed away on November 25, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Suzanne was born on October 14, 1946 in Schenectady, New York, the daughter of Robert E. and Ottilie (Glennon) Johnson. She graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1964. Suzanne was united in marriage to William D. Marson on August 26, 1978 at the Plymouth Bethesda United Church in Utica, New York. She was a member of the Elvaston Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star, Grace Chapter #67. Suzanne was a homemaker and along with these duties, she also helped in the day to day operations on the farm. She enjoyed her weekly bible studies and singing in the church choir.
NAUVOO, IL
1470 WMBD

Portion of U.S. 150 to be renamed after slain sheriffs deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Knox County sheriffs deputy killed in the line of duty in April will have part of a highway named after him. Lawmakers during the fall veto session approved a resolution naming part of U.S. 150 the “Deputy Sheriff Nick Weist Memorial Highway.”. Weist was...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
thelaseronline.com

Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!

From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our first $500 winner drawn at random Monday (11/28/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Zachary! Our next drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 5. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
GALESBURG, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Galesburg, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Monmouth-Roseville High School basketball team will have a game with Galesburg High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
PEORIA, IL
wgil.com

Meet the 21 Galesburg High School seniors recognized as Illinois State Scholars

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission has named 21 Galesburg High School students Illinois State Scholars. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to be held Dec 2-4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 60 vendors will participate in the 5th annual Christkinldmart QC, celebrating all things holiday, according to organizers. The event will be held in downtown Davenport from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th. Vendors will be offering baked goods, glassware, and hand-knit goods among other items.
DAVENPORT, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 28, 2022

Timmy L Fries (55) of Wentzville MO, citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle at 12th and Broadway. NTA 112. Emma E Bowling, 27, 423 Yule Ct, reprots on 11/09/2022 her vehicle was entered while at 818 Vermont St. Her wallet and cell phone was taken. 177. Jamie A Havens, 51, 1408...
QUINCY, IL
1470 WMBD

Crash near Morton leaves one dead

MORTON, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened about three miles east of Morton at Harding Road and the Morton-Washington Blacktop Tuesday afternoon. Police were not able to say how many other people were taken to the hospital...
MORTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy