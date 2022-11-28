ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

13 Cyber Monday Deals Under $10 Still Available After Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? In this economy? Money may be a bit tighter these days, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself (seriously, you deserve it). If you're working with less disposable income this holiday season, we've rounded up some of the most affordable deals below that can help you grab some gifts or everyday essentials for less.
People

125 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022

There’s not much time to score impressive savings on home, tech, fashion, and more The best Cyber Monday deals are already in full swing. From Casper mattresses to Apple discounts to Wayfair's huge Cyber Monday sale, both your tree and your holiday shopping bill will get some trimming this season. TABLE OF CONTENTS On This Page Best...
People

Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing

Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton are also fans of Fair Isle sweaters  Jenny from the Block stepped out on the block in the patterned sweater style that celebs always reach for — a Fair Isle knit.  Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted hand-in-hand with husband Ben Affleck as they left The Music Man in New York City. Normally, we'd be staring at the two in the state of their newlyweds bliss, but there was something else we couldn't keep our eyes off of: J.Lo's cashmere Ralph Lauren...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketRealist

Check Out the Hottest Cyber Monday Clothing Deals

Cyber Monday isn’t just reserved for tech and electronics discounts, but for all kinds of online shopping. You can find many deals on clothes this Cyber Monday, and here are some of the best ones to check out. Cyber Monday deals on clothes are found at retailers like Nordstrom Rack, Madewell, Macy’s, and many more.
SFGate

Parachute’s Entire Website Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve bought from Parachute before and receive their almost daily newsletters in your inbox, then you already know what I’m going to tell you. The luxe bedding brand is putting on a sitewide sale for Cyber Monday and everything is 20% off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Cyber Monday 2022 deals the NYPost Shopping Team is adding to their carts

Let’s be real — we shop on the daily during our 9-to-5s (and we love it). From scouring the internet for the best Cyber Monday deals to hopping on the latest new launches, there’s always a product of-interest. Now, this Cyber Monday, we’re giving you the 411...
ZDNet

Cyber Monday deals 2022: Accessorize your iPad Pro

Got an iPad Pro? It's an amazing bit of kit, especially the new M2-powered iPad Pro that Apple unleashed a few weeks ago. It's a platform that's just as much at home handling heavy video editing as it is editing documents and spreadsheets. But I've found that if I add...
intheknow.com

Super warm coats are legit 50% off at the Columbia Cyber Monday sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. FYI, don’t have to wait any longer to...
Digital Trends

Walmart has a $99 robot vacuum for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast

If you’re dreaming of a cleaner home in time for Christmas, then we’ve found one of the best Cyber Monday deals for you. You can grab the Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum for just $99 right now at Walmart, down from its usual price of $250 — that’s a huge savings of $151. Just think: You could put your feet up while this little guy does all the hard work cleaning your home’s floors. Sounds good, right? Lots of other shoppers are probably thinking that this is one of the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals around too, so it’s sure to sell out fast. Don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and make it yours today.
TODAY.com

Cyber Monday deals get underway fresh off Black Friday record

Millions of Americans taking part in the Black Friday holiday tradition have already spent a record amount of money online and the shopping frenzy continues on Cyber Monday. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Nov. 28, 2022.
IGN

Cyber Monday 2022: Save 38% On Gloomhaven On Amazon

Cyber Monday has arrived, and it's the perfect time to pick up gifts for loved ones or, more importantly, yourself. If you're looking for a strategy board game to keep you busy over the holiday season, Gloomhaven is the perfect option. Even better, you can get 38% off it right now on Amazon!
goodmorningamerica.com

Surprise! Spanx Cyber Monday Sale deals have been extended an extra day

Just when you thought Cyber Monday deals were done -- surprise! The Spanx sale is the gift that keeps on giving. The Spanx Cyber Monday Sale, offering 20% off sitewide, has been extended another day, ending at midnight on Nov. 29. You can score deals on pieces that don't normally...
People

Rebel Wilson Reveals Plans to Extend Size Range on Popular Clothing Capsule After Demand from Fans

Wilson launched her loungewear label R&R Club with limited sizes and styles earlier this month Rebel Wilson's clothing collection is growing. After launching R&R Club earlier this month, Wilson's seen enough demand from fans to expand to include more styles and sizes. Created alongside girlfriend Ramona Agruma, R&R Club is a two-piece capsule collection of a hoodie and sweatpants, both in white with a purple logo. But after fans on social media shared their dismay with the actress over the lack of size inclusivity — both pieces are...

