Irene May Marie (Wyrick) Pripish
Irene May Marie (Wyrick) Pripish, 99, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Galesburg, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Ronald Thomas Steeples, 83, of Arbela, MO, passed away at 1:43 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO. He...
Suzanne C. Marson
Suzanne C. Marson, 76, of Nauvoo, Illinois passed away on November 25, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Suzanne was born on October 14, 1946 in Schenectady, New York, the daughter of Robert E. and Ottilie (Glennon) Johnson. She graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1964. Suzanne was united in marriage to William D. Marson on August 26, 1978 at the Plymouth Bethesda United Church in Utica, New York. She was a member of the Elvaston Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star, Grace Chapter #67. Suzanne was a homemaker and along with these duties, she also helped in the day to day operations on the farm. She enjoyed her weekly bible studies and singing in the church choir.
Jessica “Jessie” Nicole Schmid Crowell
Jessica “Jessie” Nicole Schmid Crowell, 35 of Keokuk, was reunited with her husband on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at 9:25pm. She passed at University of Iowa Hospital after fighting long and valiantly to recover from a heart attack. Jessica was born on December 1st, 1986 to Cynthia Schmid....
Billy J. Hooper
Billy J. Hooper (59), of Kahoka passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 29, 2022. There will be a funeral service for Billy at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home with a burial at Wyaconda cemetery to follow. Pastor Rick Addison will officiate.
