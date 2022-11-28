Suzanne C. Marson, 76, of Nauvoo, Illinois passed away on November 25, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Suzanne was born on October 14, 1946 in Schenectady, New York, the daughter of Robert E. and Ottilie (Glennon) Johnson. She graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1964. Suzanne was united in marriage to William D. Marson on August 26, 1978 at the Plymouth Bethesda United Church in Utica, New York. She was a member of the Elvaston Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star, Grace Chapter #67. Suzanne was a homemaker and along with these duties, she also helped in the day to day operations on the farm. She enjoyed her weekly bible studies and singing in the church choir.

NAUVOO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO