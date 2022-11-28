ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

TheDailyBeast

Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
The Independent

Arizona professor found dead days after husband tried to save her in Mexico kayaking tragedy

After days of searching, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico has been confirmed dead.The president of Northern Arizona University released a statement on Sunday informing the faculty and student body of the news of the passing of Professor Yeon-Su Kim.Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Ms Kim and her husband Corey Allen. A family friend confirmed this on a fundraising page.On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, the couple from Flagstaff, Arizona, disappeared in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on the Gulf of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico with friends, according to a report. Late on Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Cabo with six others on Oct. 28 and was dead the following day. Her loved ones are demanding answers after her friends, her death certificate, and a local police report have all given conflicting explanations as to how Robinson died.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya,...
New York Post

Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship

A Mexican woman traveled to Peru to pursue a romantic relationship with a medical student she had met online – but her remains later washed up on a beach and he now has been accused of harvesting her organs. Blanca Arellano, 51, told her family in late July that she was embarking on the 3,000-mile journey to Huacho to meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, 31, a medical student with whom she had a lengthy online relationship, The Independent reported. On Nov. 7, the lovestruck woman told her niece Karla Arellano that the budding in-person romance was proceeding well, but then stopped communicating...
Phys.org

Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert

A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
NEW MEXICO STATE

