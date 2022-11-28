Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Mexican searchers exhume 53 bags of human remains after dog is spotted carrying human hand
A group of Mexican women has unearthed 53 bags of human remains over the past month in the Mexican town of Irapuato, which has been ravaged by cartels.
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say
Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
Mexico shooting leaves 9 dead in gang-riddled area: 'Get the f--k out of here'
Mexican police say that a gang-related shooting left nine people dead and another two injured on Wednesday night, and the gang left behind a letter reading "Get the f–k out of here."
Kayaker's Body Found in Gulf of California; Her Husband, Who Rescued Their Daughter, Is Still Missing at Sea
A woman has died and her husband remains missing after a sea kayaking trip went terribly wrong in the Gulf of California on Thanksgiving Day. Yeon-Su Kim and her husband Corey Allen were visiting Mexico with their teenage daughter when they ran into trouble while sea kayaking Thursday afternoon, family friend Lisa Aumack told The Washington Post.
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
Authorities charged a suspect with the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American who died while on vacation with her friends in Mexico.
Arizona rancher won't leave despite MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers invading his property: 'I'm tough'
Arizona rancher Jim Chilton joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has directly impacted his ranch and his family, including when MS-13 showed up at his door.
Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs
The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
Friend speaks out after woman found dead in Mexico
Prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They added the death is the result of "a direct attack." CNN's Ryan Young reports.
Arizona professor found dead days after husband tried to save her in Mexico kayaking tragedy
After days of searching, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico has been confirmed dead.The president of Northern Arizona University released a statement on Sunday informing the faculty and student body of the news of the passing of Professor Yeon-Su Kim.Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Ms Kim and her husband Corey Allen. A family friend confirmed this on a fundraising page.On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, the couple from Flagstaff, Arizona, disappeared in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on the Gulf of...
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends.
Funeral Services Held For American Woman Found Dead In Mexico
Funeral services were held Saturday for a North Carolina woman who was found dead last week in Mexico. 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was vacationing with friends when she was found dead at a resort in San Jose del Cabo. Robison's parents were initially told she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning.
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Texas drone footage shows heaps of discarded trash and clothing at southern border crossing
Drone footage of a frequent border crossing point along the Rio Grande shows piles of discarded trash and clothing on Thursday in Normandy, Texas.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico with friends, according to a report. Late on Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Cabo with six others on Oct. 28 and was dead the following day. Her loved ones are demanding answers after her friends, her death certificate, and a local police report have all given conflicting explanations as to how Robinson died.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya,...
Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship
A Mexican woman traveled to Peru to pursue a romantic relationship with a medical student she had met online – but her remains later washed up on a beach and he now has been accused of harvesting her organs. Blanca Arellano, 51, told her family in late July that she was embarking on the 3,000-mile journey to Huacho to meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, 31, a medical student with whom she had a lengthy online relationship, The Independent reported. On Nov. 7, the lovestruck woman told her niece Karla Arellano that the budding in-person romance was proceeding well, but then stopped communicating...
Mexico investigates death of US tourist seen in fight video
Mexican prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral
Phys.org
Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
Border agents find migrants hiding in pickup truck bed, aboard train as large groups continue to cross into US
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
