California farmers are #1 purchaser of insurance for specialty crops in US; North Dakota, Minnesota also make top 5
New data from USDA’s Economic Research Service shows California farmers purchase the most Federal Crop Insurance policies for Specialty Crops. California led the country in policies for specialty crops in 2020, followed by Florida, Washington, North Dakota, and Minnesota. The states also produce the most fruits and vegetables, California, Florida, and Washington, and specialty field crops, from North Dakota and Minnesota.
South Dakota Soybean Checkoff donates $40,000 to Feeding South Dakota
South Dakota Soybean growers are uniting with Feeding South Dakota to accomplish a common goal: bringing food to families facing hunger. This fall, in addition to harvesting soybeans, South Dakota farmers are providing food across the state through a $40,000 donation from the soybean checkoff that will be used by Feeding South Dakota to purchase pork.
Winter wheat emergence slightly behind average pace in South Dakota
For the week ending November 27, 2022, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork in South Dakota, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 48% very short, 40% short, 12% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 41% very short, 43% short, 16% adequate, and 0% surplus.
South Dakota Farm Bureau holds convention, re-elects officers
South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) held their 105th Annual Convention in Rapid City, Nov. 18-19, 2022. Agricultural policy discussions, election of board leadership and the creation of a new committee that will bridge the gap between farmers and consumers were part of the two-day event. Jeffery Gatzke, of Hitchcock was...
2022 Census of Agriculture now underway in South Dakota
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has mailed an invitation (Nov. 2022) to all known agriculture producers across South Dakota and the nation to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. The ag census is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and territory. By.
Jan. 17 trial date set for Bismarck man accused of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
A 19 year old man from Bismarck has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Martin Tre Black Cloud pleaded not guilty in federal court in South Dakota. The Indictment alleges that on or about June 28, 2022, in McIntosh, on the Standing Rock...
School districts receive $3M in Innovative Equipment Grants; Miller getting $113K
Seventeen South Dakota school districts– including Miller in central South Dakota– will receive over $3 million in Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovative Equipment Grants to implement emerging technology and modern equipment in CTE programs. “The equipment schools purchase with these grants will open students’ eyes to amazing...
Lower Brule woman sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer
A Lower Brule woman convicted of Assaulting a Federal Officer was sentenced by a federal judge in U.S. District Court. Chassidy Crazy Bull, age 20, was sentenced to seven months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, $7,968.10 in restitution, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
2022 Volleyball All-State Teams
The complete list of 2022 South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams (Central South Dakota players in bold):. Bergen Reilly (SR), O’Gorman – 6’1” RH-Setter (381 kills, 58 aces, 290 digs; All-State for fourth straight year) Joslyn Richardson (SR), Sioux Falls Washington – 5’11” OH (427...
