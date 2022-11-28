ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff

One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County

PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud

Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
PVPD Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect

Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
Humans of Flagstaff: Monika Damron

There’s a good chance that at any moment, digital media coordinator manager Monika Damron has a child strapped to her back while she climbs a mountain. Find out how she spends her days **cough** hiking **cough, what inspires her at work and how she lives her Native American heritage.
Multi Agency Speed Enforcement Detail

On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and the Prescott Police Department conducted a speed enforcement detail from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM focusing on Willow Creek Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road and State Route 89.
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder

A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.

