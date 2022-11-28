ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

phil chase
3d ago

Little Suzy Collins is the poster child for term limits. The old fossil Anguish king is pictured right beside her ! TERM LIMITS PLEASE !!!!!

Renee Stevens
3d ago

you know who should not be Tax exempt .. The NFL, NHL, MLBA AND ALL THE RICH AND FAMOUS SPORTS TEAMS.... They have enjoyed tax exempt status for many years

Forhealth
3d ago

Churches should not be Tax Exempt. There deductions should come from what they give out and the good deeds. Too many fake Churches descriminate, spew hate, Politics and a cover to write off land and a building they use for their businesses Monday - Saturday. None of which is "Christ Like" or good for all Americans.

Related
SheKnows

Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao

One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage.  Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Click10.com

Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
FLORIDA STATE

