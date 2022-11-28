Read full article on original website
phil chase
3d ago
Little Suzy Collins is the poster child for term limits. The old fossil Anguish king is pictured right beside her ! TERM LIMITS PLEASE !!!!!
Reply(1)
12
Renee Stevens
3d ago
you know who should not be Tax exempt .. The NFL, NHL, MLBA AND ALL THE RICH AND FAMOUS SPORTS TEAMS.... They have enjoyed tax exempt status for many years
Reply(2)
5
Forhealth
3d ago
Churches should not be Tax Exempt. There deductions should come from what they give out and the good deeds. Too many fake Churches descriminate, spew hate, Politics and a cover to write off land and a building they use for their businesses Monday - Saturday. None of which is "Christ Like" or good for all Americans.
Reply(10)
10
Related
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Perspective: The church is right. The Respect for Marriage Act can be a vehicle for protecting religious freedom
The Respect for Marriage Act carves out protections for those who oppose same-sex marriage and says diverse beliefs are ‘due proper respect.’
What rights does the Respect for Marriage Act protect?
The Respect for Marriage Act as passed does not codify Obergefell. Here's what it does do.
Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao
One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage. Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
US bishops concerned gay marriage bill will punish 'reasonable and sincere' religious objectors
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced concern about the likely passage of the President Biden administration's Respect for Marriage Act.
'No Chance' Amy Coney Barrett Will Recuse Herself from LGBT Rights Case
The Supreme Court will decide whether a Colorado anti-discrimination law violated a Christian website developer's constitutional rights.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
msn.com
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Abortion is 'gruesome sign' of what society has forgotten, says Catholic archbishop
In the wake of the Dobbs decision, the pro-life work and advocacy of the Catholic Church is far from over, Church leaders said at the bishops' conference this week in Baltimore, Maryland.
Washington Examiner
Religious groups victorious after Biden HHS misses date to appeal ruling against transgender mandate
Religious freedom groups came out victorious after the Biden administration missed a deadline last week to appeal a federal court ruling that struck down a transgender Department of Health and Human Services mandate. The mandate, which was issued under former President Barack Obama and carried over into the Biden administration,...
Deadline passes for Biden admin to appeal ruling against transgender mandate, plaintiffs hail 'great news'
A deadline passed last week for the Biden administration to appeal a federal court's ruling blocking a mandate requiring doctors to perform gender reassignment surgery.
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
Click10.com
Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
The fine print of the Respect for Marriage Act
Republicans and Democrats are coming together to protect same-sex marriage from the Supreme Court through the Respect for Marriage Act. But there is a fair amount of fine print, including religious exceptions.
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
Florida’s U.S. Senators vote no on ‘Respect for Marriage Act,’ citing religious freedom concerns
WASHINGTON — The Respect for Marriage Act, codifying the right for same-sex couples to marry, has passed the U.S. Senate, garnering bipartisan support, but Florida’s two U.S. Senators were among 36 Republicans who voted against the bill. Jacksonville resident Neil Bridgers married his husband Robert Morgan in 2017,...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Comments / 45