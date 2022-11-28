Read full article on original website
‘The only thing that’s going to heal is love’: Victims’ parents share memories at vigil for murdered Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho - In a place typically reserved for football games and celebration, University of Idaho students, families and supporters gathered in the Kibbie Dome Wednesday to honor the memory of four murdered students.
KING-5
University of Idaho students heading home, citing safety concerns after murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Classes are in session at the University of Idaho though many students aren’t attending in person – sighting safety as a major concern. “It’s particularly quiet now, quieter than it should be, I think,” said longtime Moscow resident Jim Fisher. Under a...
newsnationnow.com
Victim’s father: Two Idaho students died together
(NewsNation) — Hundreds of community members gathered Wednesday night for a vigil to honor the University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental home Nov. 13. A county coroner’s preliminary report determined that the students — identified as Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana...
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love —...
University of Idaho Holds Vigil to Remember Four Victims
The University of Idaho held a candlelight vigil Wednesday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome in remembrance of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen, who were killed off-campus on November 13th. President Scott Green, Dean of Students Blain Eckles, and some of the parents of the victims spoke...
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
Incident Involving Knife On UI Bike Path Last Summer Not Related To UI Student Murders
An incident involving a knife in Moscow from last summer is not related to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department released an update Wednesday on the investigation into who killed the students who were found stabbed to death on November 13th. Some reporters have asked about a September 13th incident on the UI bike path. There was an argument between a group of people and a cyclist. The cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself in to police. The case was referred to the Moscow City Attorney for a misdemeanor.
q13fox.com
Sister of slain Idaho student posts moving tribute two weeks after brutal murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' sister posted a touching tribute to her sibling Monday more than two weeks after the quadruple homicide near campus that has left the victims' families shattered and the small college town deeply shaken. In an Instagram story, Autumn Goncalves posted...
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
