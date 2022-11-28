ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Tea

Join the Pullman Regional Hospital for Auxiliary Holiday Tea this Saturday at 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm in the Gladish View Room at the Gladish Community & Cultural Center in Pullman. Host a table or RSVP by calling Elaine James at (509) 531-0141 or emailing at elainerjames@yahoo.com.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Latah Recovery Center to hold Community Conversation

The Latah Recovery Center invites the community together for a “Community Conversation: Resources for Moscow’s Stressful Times,” on December 2, noon at the 1912 Center. Join at the Lecompte Auditorium for a roundtable discussion and Q and A discussing available local resources. The event features representatives from...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
newsnationnow.com

Victim’s father: Two Idaho students died together

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of community members gathered Wednesday night for a vigil to honor the University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental home Nov. 13. A county coroner’s preliminary report determined that the students — identified as Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Colfax Winterfest Saturday

Colfax’s Annual Winterfest is on Saturday. The day begins with the Run Run Rudolph 5K at Schmuck Park starting at 8:30. The Perkins House Vintage Christmas Tour starts at 11:00. There will be live music downtown from Noon to 3:00. Santa will be at the Colfax Library from 1:00 to 3:00. The Lighted Christmas Parade starts at 5:00 followed by fireworks.
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman’s Annual Holiday Fest Saturday

Pullman’s annual Holiday Fest is on Saturday. The events downtown start with the Jingle Bell Fun Run at 4:00. That’s followed by Santa’s arrival at the Pine Street Plaza at 4:45. Caroling starts at 5:00 with the Christmas tree lighting. Pullman’s Holiday Fest wraps up with free smores outside Paradise Creek Brewery.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

University of Idaho Holds Vigil to Remember Four Victims

The University of Idaho held a candlelight vigil Wednesday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome in remembrance of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen, who were killed off-campus on November 13th. President Scott Green, Dean of Students Blain Eckles, and some of the parents of the victims spoke...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Artisans at the Dahmen Barn this Saturday in Uniontown

Artisans at the Dahmen Barn takes place this Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm in Uniontown. Vendors from Cheney to Clarkston will fill all three floors with unique gifts including Hats for horse and Humans, Infused Craft Cocktail Mixes, photography, jewelry , glass, local food products and more. Culinary...
UNIONTOWN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Washington State University to hold Holiday Celebration

Washington State University will hold a Holiday Celebration this Saturday at 2:00 pm at the Bryan Hall Theatre. The event will feature WSU’s major instrumental and vocal ensembles with a silent auction offering items that include sports tickets, gym membership, golf packages and more. Proceeds go towards music student...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

64th Annual Pullman Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast And Music Fest Saturday

The 64th Annual Kiwanis Club of Pullman’s Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest is on Saturday morning. It runs from 7:00 to 11:00 at Lincoln Middle School. The event features performances from school musical groups and a silent auction. Money raised supports local food banks and performing arts for local kids.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Lumberyard in Pullman to hold Winter Market

Lumberyard in Pullman invites the community to its Winter Market this Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Come browse from local makers including paintings, custom bags, jewelry and more.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

University of Idaho to hold Candlelight Vigil

The University of Idaho will host a vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. The U of I Clear Bag Policy remains in effect.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Incident Involving Knife On UI Bike Path Last Summer Not Related To UI Student Murders

An incident involving a knife in Moscow from last summer is not related to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department released an update Wednesday on the investigation into who killed the students who were found stabbed to death on November 13th. Some reporters have asked about a September 13th incident on the UI bike path. There was an argument between a group of people and a cyclist. The cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself in to police. The case was referred to the Moscow City Attorney for a misdemeanor.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy