An incident involving a knife in Moscow from last summer is not related to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department released an update Wednesday on the investigation into who killed the students who were found stabbed to death on November 13th. Some reporters have asked about a September 13th incident on the UI bike path. There was an argument between a group of people and a cyclist. The cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself in to police. The case was referred to the Moscow City Attorney for a misdemeanor.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO