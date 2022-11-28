Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kolten Wong trade: Mariners send Jesse Winker, Abraham Toro to Brewers, per report
The Seattle Mariners have acquired second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Wong, 32, is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner who hit for a 118 OPS+ in 2022. He's entering the...
Don Mattingly close to coaching job with Yankees rival, passing on YES broadcast opportunity
So much for Don Mattingly rejoining the Yankees as a YES Network broadcaster. Instead, it appears Donnie Baseball instead will be looking to beat the Yankees as a rival coach. While reportedly on YES Network’s radar, Mattingly is close to joining the Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach for manager John Schneider, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday evening.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2023 Second Base Options Bleak
The Seattle Mariners are building a winner but have a big hole at second base. Options to fill the void are slim. In the summer of 2022, the Seattle Mariners advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2001. They had a record 90-72 to finish in second place in the American League (AL) West, losing to the eventual World Series champions, the Houston Astros, in the Divisional Series.
Yardbarker
White Sox announce 2023 major league coaching staff
Given what the White Sox had mentioned above overhauling their staff, it should come as no surprise that Katz, Hasler, and Boston are the only carryovers from the previous staff. Tosar and Rodríguez have joined new manager Pedro Grifol from Kansas City. Here is a breakdown of the turnover...
MLB
Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
MLB Hot Stove: Aaron Judge to Giants ‘very realistic possibility’; Jameson Taillon to Mets or Phillies?
Aaron Judge has a big offer from the Yankees, eight years for around $300 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That probably won’t be enough for Judge to stay put. It’s believed the San Francisco Giants, Judge’s hometown club and favorite as a kid, will offer more to a free agent slugger who is coming off an AL MVP, 62-homer season.
Former Padres Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry passes away
MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry passed away on Thursday due to natural causes. The two-time Cy Young Award winner spent two season pitching for the Padres in 1978 and 1979, winning the NL Cy Young Award in 1978 while pitching for the Padres.
Mitch Haniger To Red Sox? Why Boston’s Rumored Interest Makes Sense
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
KXLY
Mariners Named MLB Organization of the Year
SEATTLE, Wash. — Baseball America named the Seattle Mariners as its 2022 MLB Organization of the Year on Thursday. “We are incredibly honored to be recognized in this way by Baseball America. The significance of this honor is best seen through the prestigious list of organizations who preceded us, whom we are humbled to join,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said.
Popculture
Gaylord Perry, Legendary MLB Pitcher, Dead at 84
Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who is considered the master of the spitball, died on Thursday. He was 84 years old. According to the Associated Press, Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at 5 a.m. local time of natural causes. No additional details were provided.
