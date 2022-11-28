Read full article on original website
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears earns New Orleans Athlete of the Month honor
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane running back Tyjae Spears has been selected as the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for November. Monthly award-winners are selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Spears is the second straight Green Wave football player to earn the honor, joining quarterback Michael Pratt, who collected the October award.
No. 8 Samford edges No. 17 SLU, 48-42, in FCS second round overtime classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon ran in for the game-winning 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first overtime, as the sixth-seeded Bulldogs outlasted No. 17 Southeastern, 48-42, in the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday afternoon in Seibert Stadium. Southeastern (9-4) rallied from a 42-28 fourth-quarter...
Ragin’ Cajuns slip past Privateers on late free throws, 78-77
NEW ORLEANS – Jalen Dalcourt scored five points, with his final two coming on a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining to help the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team to a bizarre 78-77 victory over New Orleans on Saturday afternoon at Lakefront Arena.
Three Privateers reach double figures in loss at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-5) leveled things off after a difficult start and had three in double figures but it wasn’t enough as they fell 79-61 to the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) on Saturday at the Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers jumped out to a...
Winfield carries Lutcher to title game in win at West Feliciana
His nickname is “Lunch.” All season long, Lutcher senior quarterback D’Wayne Winfield has been nurturing himself at the expense of devouring opposing defenses. That trend continued Friday night against unbeaten West Feliciana in the Non Select Division II state semifinals. Winfield put the Bulldogs on his back...
Agnew’s season-high not enough in SLU loss at Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got a season best start from Christian Agnew, but the Lions couldn’t keep up with a hot-shooting Dayton team as the Flyers opened up a 12-point lead in the second half and a comeback attempt came up short in an 80-74 loss Saturday afternoon at the UD Arena.
Allstate Sugar Bowl to be part of expanded College Football Playoff in 2024 and 2025
NEW ORLEANS – The College Football Playoff (CFP) announced today that the members of the CFP Board of Managers have agreed to begin the newly-expanded 12-team playoff during the 2024-2025 season and that the Allstate Sugar Bowl® will serve as a CFP Quarterfinal in each of those seasons.
Scott, Destrehan seek another title game appearance with seasoned squad
Unbeaten third seed Destrehan (12-0) hosts No. 6 Westgate (10-3) in the Non-Select Division I state semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. The visiting Tigers are the defending Class 4A state champion and were reclassified as a Division I school in early September, and they have handled it very well. Westgate has playoff wins over Slidell (35-14), Slidell (28-7) and Neville (21-10).
No. 17 Southeastern travels to No. 6 seed Samford for FCS second round clash
No. 17/23 Southeastern (9-3) at No. 8/9 Samford (10-1) | NCAA FCS Playoffs | Second Round. Dec. 3, 2022 | 2 p.m. | Seifert Stadium | Birmingham, Ala. Series History: SLU leads, 2-1 Last Meeting: Southeastern 34, Samford 31 (9/21/13 | Birmingham, Ala.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Michael Reghi, Forrest Conoly)
Destrehan clears semifinal hurdle with 21-6 victory over Westgate
DESTREHAN – Marcus Scott has worked in the coaching profession for a long time. The Destrehan head coach has worked to build several programs into successful ones in the state of Louisiana. His journey sometimes was rough but Scott has had some great opportunities in his career. Destrehan has been his best opportunity.
Lady Lions historic volleyball season ends in NCAA Tournament First Round
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team battled tough against one of the top teams in the country, but the Lady Lions saw its historic 2022 season come to a close in the NCAA National Championship Tournament, dropping their first round match to the #8 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-0 (21-25, 18-25, 14-25) Friday night at Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.
Brother Martin’s electrifying second half fuels 55-24 state semifinal win at Carencro
CARENCRO – Momentum swings in games occur all the time. Sometimes, they produce small gains while on other occasions, they produce huge advantages. And then there are times when the dramatic and sudden change turns into an avalanche. In Super Bowl XLIV, Sean Payton daringly called for an onside...
Basketball: M.L. King Charter, Brother Martin win at SBW Tourney; South Plaquemines edges Kenner Discovery
In the Sophie B. Wright Tournament of Champions opening round, M.L. King Charter downed Landry 70-62. Darunce Allen was superb for the Jaguars, scoring 28 points and had six steals while Chris Doyle recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. David Webb scored nine points and had 10 rebounds and Darrell Franklin had eight points and nine assists.
