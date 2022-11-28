ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Independent

Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
ALABAMA STATE
RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Missouri to execute Kevin Johnson despite daughter’s pleas and findings of racist conviction

The state of Missouri plans to execute Kevin Johnson, 37, on Tuesday evening for the 2005 murder of a police officer, despite a special prosecutor’s findings that “there was racial discrimination infecting this prosecution.”On Monday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against staying the execution while lower courts considered evidence of bias in the conviction.“There simply is nothing here that Johnson has not raised (and that this Court has not rejected) before and, even if there were, Johnson offers no basis for raising any new or re-packaged versions of these oft-rejected claims at this late date,” the justices wrote in...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Judge denies 19-year-old’s ask to attend father’s execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection. The decision upholds a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson’s lawyers have appeals pending that seek to spare his life. His daughter, Khorry Ramey, had sought to attend the execution. The American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City. But U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes ruled late Friday that Ramey’s constitutional rights would not be violated by the law.
KIRKWOOD, MO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Missouri

First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE

Community Policy