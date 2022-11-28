Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. November 27, 2022. The fitness website Total Shape rates Ohio as out of shape in a nationwide health ranking. Ohio is ranked as the 45th healthiest state, or if you like to score high, the fifth unhealthiest location in the nation. It’s easy to ignore some internet fitness...
US News and World Report
3 South Carolina Family Members Killed in Crash, 4 Injured
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
Comments / 0