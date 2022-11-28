ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dardenne Prairie, MO

laduenews.com

Indoor slide park Slick City Action Park opens in Chesterfield

Slide into the St. Louis metro area’s newest family-friendly, all-ages attraction: Slick City Action Park. Located in Chesterfield, the park sets itself apart from others in the area not only in location but also by establishing what its founders say is the “world’s first indoor slide park.”
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold business has unique whiskey offerings

If you are looking for something unique to serve or give as a gift this holiday season, you might want to stop by the new ABV Barrel Shop in Arnold. Steve Akley and Jim Fasnacht opened the single-barrel whiskey business this year at 6 Fox Valley Center. The store only...
ARNOLD, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

St. Louis' Best New Restaurants of 2022

These are the 8 restaurants that won our hearts this year. Consistency and earnestness of execution are a running theme across any meal at this compact noodle shop in Lindenwood Park, habits that sit at the core of everything Menya Rui does. If one aspect of “new” is the thrill...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Books Galore in Festus is closing

(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
FESTUS, MO
FOX2now.com

Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories

ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
STAUNTON, IL
stljewishlight.org

Killer pastrami is here to stay: Kohn’s finds a buyer

St. Louis can breathe a collective sigh of relief — it looks as if killer pastrami sandwiches are here to stay. Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli, the only free-standing full-service grocery in St. Louis, has been bought by two Orthodox businessmen on the East Coast for an undisclosed amount.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
sharkscene.com

What is the worst Christmas present to receive?

Picture yourself sitting around the tree with your family on Christmas morning opening up gifts. You’re so excited, and you open up a gift thinking it’s going to be the best present ever, but it’s actually the worst gift you’ve ever received. So what was that gift? Many students at St. Louis High School had this happen to them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jake Wells

Where to find the best barbecue in town

ribs and saucePhoto byPhoto by Jimmy Smith (Creative Commons) St. Louis has some of the best barbecue in the world. The competition for "who has the best in town" is very fierce. But the results are in. And here is a list of the five best locations to get your barbeque fix in town. So here are the five best in no particular order.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City Named One of the Best College Cities in America

Choosing a college is a big decision, sometimes where that college is located might help make that decision for a person. I loved Northwest Missouri State University, not only for the college but because Maryville, Missouri reminded me of home. Small, not too big, just the right size, so when WalletHub put together a list f the Best and Worst Cities and Towns in America I was surprised it wasn't on the best list. However one Missouri city did make the list, St. Louis.
MARYVILLE, MO

