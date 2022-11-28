Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
feastmagazine.com
Know someone with a sweet tooth? Give them one of these 8 tasty treats this holiday season
We all have someone special in our lives who craves the sweet stuff. This season, gift them some great local goodies. Whether it’s a beloved box of chocolates, some marvelous macarons or another captivating confection, here’s your guide to all things sweet within St. Louis. Beautiful bonbons. Bijoux...
laduenews.com
Indoor slide park Slick City Action Park opens in Chesterfield
Slide into the St. Louis metro area’s newest family-friendly, all-ages attraction: Slick City Action Park. Located in Chesterfield, the park sets itself apart from others in the area not only in location but also by establishing what its founders say is the “world’s first indoor slide park.”
Twisted Ranch Will Move to CWE's Bar Louie Space
The 7-year-old ranch-dressing-themed restaurant will close its Soulard location
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold business has unique whiskey offerings
If you are looking for something unique to serve or give as a gift this holiday season, you might want to stop by the new ABV Barrel Shop in Arnold. Steve Akley and Jim Fasnacht opened the single-barrel whiskey business this year at 6 Fox Valley Center. The store only...
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
Cosmic Sleighride Offers St. Louis a Futuristic Christmas Lights Show
Visit Santa City and see elves on hoverboards
The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 1 to December 4
Unlimited candy, Cherokee Print Bazaar and Krampus
New musical festival planned for St. Louis next year
A new music event known as the Evolution Festival is coming to St. Louis in 2023. The festival is planned from Aug. 26-27 at Forest Park.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
Shootout at Arnold Taco Bell Started as Drive-Thru Argument
New details explain how the argument escalated into a gun battle
saucemagazine.com
St. Louis' Best New Restaurants of 2022
These are the 8 restaurants that won our hearts this year. Consistency and earnestness of execution are a running theme across any meal at this compact noodle shop in Lindenwood Park, habits that sit at the core of everything Menya Rui does. If one aspect of “new” is the thrill...
FOX2now.com
Petland is locally owned in Lake St. Louis and opens second location in Fenton
ST. LOUIS – Petland is a locally owned and operated pet store in Lake St. Louis, and now they have a second location at the Fenton Crossing Center. Wednesday, Petland gave tips for bringing a new pet home and some of the holiday hazards that can hurt a new fur baby.
mymoinfo.com
Books Galore in Festus is closing
(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
FOX2now.com
Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories
ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
stljewishlight.org
Killer pastrami is here to stay: Kohn’s finds a buyer
St. Louis can breathe a collective sigh of relief — it looks as if killer pastrami sandwiches are here to stay. Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli, the only free-standing full-service grocery in St. Louis, has been bought by two Orthodox businessmen on the East Coast for an undisclosed amount.
Meet the man behind the viral picture of Saturday morning’s fog in St. Louis
The dense fog early Saturday morning may have caused some headaches for travelers trying to get in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, but it also offered up an opportunity for some amazing pictures.
sharkscene.com
What is the worst Christmas present to receive?
Picture yourself sitting around the tree with your family on Christmas morning opening up gifts. You’re so excited, and you open up a gift thinking it’s going to be the best present ever, but it’s actually the worst gift you’ve ever received. So what was that gift? Many students at St. Louis High School had this happen to them.
Where to find the best barbecue in town
ribs and saucePhoto byPhoto by Jimmy Smith (Creative Commons) St. Louis has some of the best barbecue in the world. The competition for "who has the best in town" is very fierce. But the results are in. And here is a list of the five best locations to get your barbeque fix in town. So here are the five best in no particular order.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Missouri City Named One of the Best College Cities in America
Choosing a college is a big decision, sometimes where that college is located might help make that decision for a person. I loved Northwest Missouri State University, not only for the college but because Maryville, Missouri reminded me of home. Small, not too big, just the right size, so when WalletHub put together a list f the Best and Worst Cities and Towns in America I was surprised it wasn't on the best list. However one Missouri city did make the list, St. Louis.
