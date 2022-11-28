Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's kids join her sweet 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
The legally unofficial (but, honestly, kind of official) Queen of Christmas made her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut a family affair. Pop icon Mariah Carey joined the annual NBC broadcast for a performance of her perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the end of the event, just before Santa Claus' sleigh arrived at 34th Street in Manhattan.
Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 11, Show Off Adorable Dance Moves As She Performs At Parade
Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old twins Moroccan and mini-me Monroe had the best time at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As their mom performed her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the kids danced behind her while standing in green gift boxes. Mariah and her kids welcomed the Christmas season with this festive performance.
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, Jennifer Beals And More React To Irene Cara's Death
After the news broke about the sudden passing of Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for singing the title songs to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance,” several celebrity tributes have poured in to honor the 63-year-old. On Saturday (Nov. 26), Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose...
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Irene Cara, who sang hits from ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance,’ dies at 63
Singer and actress Irene Cara, perhaps best known for the hit songs “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist confirmed.
Mariah Carey Says Her ‘Messed-Up Childhood’ Is Why She Loves Christmas
'People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence.'
Who was Irene Cara?
IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson sing chilling version of 'The Impossible Dream'
Jennifer Hudson sang one of her favorite songs with an artist who covered the classic tune in 2020. Hudson, whose talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered earlier this year, welcomed Josh Groban for a recent episode and couldn't help but gush about his rendition of the song "The Impossible Dream."
Emotional tributes: Mariah Carey, John Leguizamo and more honor the legacy of late singer Irene Cara
Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz are sharing emotional tributes, following the death of singer-songwriter Irene Cara at 63. Following the announcement, Mariah shared how much she meant to her, after the star played Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical ‘Fame.’ “I put on the original Fame in honor...
Nicole Kidman Bids $100K For Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' Hat
Nicole Kidman bid big during a performance of The Music Man on Broadway. Following Saturday’s production of the play, the cast -- including lead, Hugh Jackman -- participated in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank...
Video shows ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ lyrics displayed on teleprompter during Mariah Carey performance
Mariah Carey fans are amused after the singer was seemingly captured using a teleprompter during her performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.On Thursday 24 November, Carey celebrated the holiday with a performance at the annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, which saw her sing her famous Christmas song while dressed in a red off-the-shoulder gown and a tiara.During the performance, Carey was flanked by dancers as she stood singing in the middle of the stage while holding a red umbrella. However, according to a TikTok uploaded of the singer’s...
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story. The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors. The film promises to give an...
‘Falling for Christmas’ Producer Had to Stop Lindsay Lohan From Doing Dangerous Stunts
'Falling for Christmas' and 'Irish Wish' producer Michael Damian and director Janeen Damian found Lindsay Lohan so game for slapstick they had to step in when she went too far.
Irene Cara Owned ‘Fame’ Ballad ‘Out Here On My Own’ – ‘I Sound Like Me,’ Not Donna Summer
Irene Cara, who rose to fame starring in 'Fame' and singing and writing the 'Flashdance' theme song 'What a Feeling' recalled how 1 song in 'Fame' felt authentic.
“The Music Man” is leaving Broadway: Last-minute tickets to see Hugh Jackman
Just like Harold Hill, “The Music Man” will be skipping town soon. After opening in February 2022, the Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster starrer is set to close its 11-month run at the Winter Garden Theatre on Jan. 15, 2023. That means just a few more chances to...
'The Masked Singer': Lambs Are '90s Pop Stars
Lambs are not known for their singing skills, but the trio who appeared on The Masked Singer Season 8 was full of harmony. In the two-hour season finale, viewers finally learned that a 1990s pop trio was under the masks. They came in second place behind the champion Harp. Continue on to learn (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Tis the Season (Had You Heard?), ’60 Minutes’ Goes to the Dogs, Kelly Rowland on ‘Equalizer’ & Oprah Meets Quinta
A CNN special surveys the history of holiday movies and TV specials, just in time for a flurry of new holiday movies and TV specials, including a new Christmas showcase for Mickey Mouse. Anderson Cooper presents two 60 Minutes reports with surprising facts about man’s best friend (dogs). Kelly Rowland guests on The Equalizer as a music superstar in peril. Oprah Winfrey turns her spotlight on Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.
