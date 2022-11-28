ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
The US Sun

Who was Irene Cara?

IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
TODAY.com

Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson sing chilling version of 'The Impossible Dream'

Jennifer Hudson sang one of her favorite songs with an artist who covered the classic tune in 2020. Hudson, whose talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered earlier this year, welcomed Josh Groban for a recent episode and couldn't help but gush about his rendition of the song "The Impossible Dream."
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman Bids $100K For Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' Hat

Nicole Kidman bid big during a performance of The Music Man on Broadway. Following Saturday’s production of the play, the cast -- including lead, Hugh Jackman -- participated in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank...
The Independent

Video shows ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ lyrics displayed on teleprompter during Mariah Carey performance

Mariah Carey fans are amused after the singer was seemingly captured using a teleprompter during her performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.On Thursday 24 November, Carey celebrated the holiday with a performance at the annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, which saw her sing her famous Christmas song while dressed in a red off-the-shoulder gown and a tiara.During the performance, Carey was flanked by dancers as she stood singing in the middle of the stage while holding a red umbrella. However, according to a TikTok uploaded of the singer’s...
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Lambs Are '90s Pop Stars

Lambs are not known for their singing skills, but the trio who appeared on The Masked Singer Season 8 was full of harmony. In the two-hour season finale, viewers finally learned that a 1990s pop trio was under the masks. They came in second place behind the champion Harp. Continue on to learn (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
tvinsider.com

Tis the Season (Had You Heard?), ’60 Minutes’ Goes to the Dogs, Kelly Rowland on ‘Equalizer’ & Oprah Meets Quinta

A CNN special surveys the history of holiday movies and TV specials, just in time for a flurry of new holiday movies and TV specials, including a new Christmas showcase for Mickey Mouse. Anderson Cooper presents two 60 Minutes reports with surprising facts about man’s best friend (dogs). Kelly Rowland guests on The Equalizer as a music superstar in peril. Oprah Winfrey turns her spotlight on Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.
