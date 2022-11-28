Read full article on original website
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Shelley wins with passing over Preston, remains undefeated
SHELLEY- Teamwork is a critical skill that a team must have in order to compete at the best level possible. The Shelley Russets displayed that Thursday as they defeated Preston 74-40. The Russets set the tone early with their passing and moving the Indians' defense to get open and great...
Post Register
CONNELLY: Bingham County’s Snake River a magical mix of fish
Bingham County residents hoping to experience fantastic scenery, wildlife viewing, and good fishing that’s easily accessible don’t have far to travel. The Snake River in Bingham County’s backyard offers all of the above and then some. From Gem Lake Dam to American Falls Reservoir, the Snake River...
Post Register
Blackfoot Animal Shelter ‘severely over’ capacity
The Blackfoot Animal Shelter is currently beyond its holding capacity and is looking for more adopters to come in and give animals their forever homes. The shelter is holding over 70 dogs and cats in total, with around 20 of those being cats.
