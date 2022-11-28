ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Elementary School Under Federal Probe After Parent Says Principal Assigned Black Students To Classes Based On Race

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (DOE-OCR) is investigating an Atlanta elementary school amid allegations the principal assigned black students to certain classes. In a letter obtained by CNN, the DOE said it will investigate allegations of racial discrimination and whether Atlanta Public Schools subjected students at...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Bojangles Signs Development Agreement To Expand Atlanta Footprint With Top Music Executives Mel Carter And Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee

Bojangles, one of the nation’s leading restaurant franchises famous for its chicken, biscuits, and tea, announced today it has signed a franchise development agreement with Melanbo, a franchise group partly owned by prestigious music executives, Mel Carter and Kevin “Coach K” Lee. Carter and his ownership group...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
17K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy