Findlay, Ohio - The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released their selections for NCAA Division II All-American on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and University of Findlay star Journey Blevins found a spot on the second team. This is the second consecutive season Blevins has earned AVCA All-American status as she was named honorable mention last season. She is the first player at Findlay to be named all-American by the AVCA in back-to-back seasons since Hailee Olson (2016 and 2017).

FINDLAY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO