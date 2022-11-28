Read full article on original website
findlay.edu
University of Findlay’s Donnell Broadway Concert Series Returns January 2023
The University of Findlay’s Donnell Broadway Concert Series is scheduled for Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be hosted on the campus of the University of Findlay, in the Winebrenner Building, TLB Auditorium. Grammy-nominated Broadway conductor Phil Reno will join an award-winning Broadway star at...
findlay.edu
University of Findlay Exceeds $125,000 After #GivingTuesday
University of Findlay celebrated #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 29th with the help of more than 500 donors. At the time of this article’s publishing, 548 donors had donated $130,669 to the University of Findlay. Globally recognized as a day of giving, #GivingTuesday allows people to support their favorite charities,...
findlay.edu
Oilers Fall Short of Upset | Drop Game to Ashland
Findlay, Ohio- The University of Findlay women's basketball team suffered a 73-61 loss tonight, Dec. 1 to #2 Ashland University in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) opener. Findlay who held their own for most of the game falls to 3-3 while Ashland remains unbeaten at 7-0. While the Oilers...
findlay.edu
Blevins Named Second Team All-American by AVCA
Findlay, Ohio - The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released their selections for NCAA Division II All-American on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and University of Findlay star Journey Blevins found a spot on the second team. This is the second consecutive season Blevins has earned AVCA All-American status as she was named honorable mention last season. She is the first player at Findlay to be named all-American by the AVCA in back-to-back seasons since Hailee Olson (2016 and 2017).
