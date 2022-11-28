ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Lake Bemidji During Pursuit

A driver who was attempting to avoid being stopped by police crashed the vehicle he was driving into Lake Bemidji on Saturday night. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says officers attempted to stop the vehicle when they saw it going the wrong way on a one-way street. The vehicle did not stop, and a short time later, the driver lost control at the intersection of 9th Street NW and Lake Boulevard and then went through a handrail, down a steep embankment and into Lake Bemidji.
Bemidji Police chase ends in crash

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Cass Lake teen is in custody after leading police on a chase over the weekend in Bemidji, Minnesota. Authorities say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after the driver was seen traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street.
Recount Complete in Pennington County District 4

A recount has been completed concerning the very close race for Pennington County Commissioner District 4 in the November 8th General Election. According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon challenger Roy Sourdif received 49.7 percent of the vote, while incumbent Darryl Tveitbakk received 49.46 percent of the vote. A recount had been requested by Tveitbakk.
Traffic stop leads to drug bust near Akeley

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says a successful traffic stop in Akeley Monday night prevented some drugs from hitting the streets. According to a release, deputies stopped a vehicle just outside Akeley and found an impaired driver, arrested for driving while under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl. A...
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

