Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Rescue efforts underway for 100+ stuck on ice chunk on Minnesota lake
Aerial photographs show open pockets of water in between the ice on Upper Lake Red on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Photo by pilot Joel Watrud / courtesy of Kelliher Fire & Rescue. A large rescue effort is underway in northern Minnesota as more than 100 people became stuck on an ice chunk that broke free on Upper Red Lake Monday.
redlakenationnews.com
By air, by night: DNR has officers airborne and on the ground to catch hunting violators
Minnesota conservation officers targeted a type of illegal deer hunting in mid-November in the far north near Blackduck that is common, yet an uncommonly dangerous element of their work. There were multiple violations, from shooting a deer from a motor vehicle and from a roadway to transporting loaded firearms, and...
lptv.org
Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Lake Bemidji During Pursuit
A driver who was attempting to avoid being stopped by police crashed the vehicle he was driving into Lake Bemidji on Saturday night. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says officers attempted to stop the vehicle when they saw it going the wrong way on a one-way street. The vehicle did not stop, and a short time later, the driver lost control at the intersection of 9th Street NW and Lake Boulevard and then went through a handrail, down a steep embankment and into Lake Bemidji.
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji Police chase ends in crash
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Cass Lake teen is in custody after leading police on a chase over the weekend in Bemidji, Minnesota. Authorities say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after the driver was seen traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street.
boreal.org
Vote recounts for MN Districts 3A and 3B including St. Louis, Lake, and Cook counties
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office has confirmed that two districts will have recounts next month. Districts 3A and 3B will see a recount of the votes for the state house seats. It includes St. Louis, Itasca, Koochiching, Cook, and Lake counties. In district 3A, Republican Roger Skraba leads...
trfradio.com
Recount Complete in Pennington County District 4
A recount has been completed concerning the very close race for Pennington County Commissioner District 4 in the November 8th General Election. According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon challenger Roy Sourdif received 49.7 percent of the vote, while incumbent Darryl Tveitbakk received 49.46 percent of the vote. A recount had been requested by Tveitbakk.
Drunken Driving figures headed the wrong way according to Department of Traffic Safety
The state of Minnesota is working with local law enforcement to get grants to pay for overtime so more officers can be on the roads during the remainder of this holiday season. “It really causes us frustration and causes us to scratch our head.”
bemidjinow.com
Traffic stop leads to drug bust near Akeley
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says a successful traffic stop in Akeley Monday night prevented some drugs from hitting the streets. According to a release, deputies stopped a vehicle just outside Akeley and found an impaired driver, arrested for driving while under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl. A...
lptv.org
Sanford Center Introduces Holiday Marketplace for Small Businesses Without a Storefront
Just in time for the holiday season, small businesses without a storefront got the opportunity to showcase their products at the inaugural Sanford Center Holiday Marketplace this past weekend. Stocking stuffers and presents for under the Christmas tree were on display at this newest addition to Bemidji’s seasonal celebrations. For...
lptv.org
In Business: Bemidji’s Books N More Lives Up to Name with Variety of Items
Sometimes life can surprise us with how it twists and turns. One day, you’re a local textbook store, and the next, you’re selling movies, guitars, board games, Frisbees, retro video games, and, well, books. That’s exactly what happened to Books N More, located in the heart of downtown Bemidji.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0