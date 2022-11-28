ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County.
NEWPORT, TN

