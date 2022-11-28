Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Toys for Tots 2022 applications being taken through Dec. 5
People have until Monday to apply to receive toys from the annual Toys for Tots event.
Dolly ‘regrets’ secret song locked away in Dollywood
Dolly Parton confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she has a secret song locked away in Dollywood, and also shared that she regrets it.
1450wlaf.com
Watch the Christmas Parade on demand from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Watch the Christmas Parade on DEMAND from WLAF. The telecast is made possible by these outstanding corporate partners:. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/03/2022-9AM)
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
wvlt.tv
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
WATE
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
Parents speak after their son missing for seven months found dead in Knoxville
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
This Is The Best Pie In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Tennessee.
A smuggler that fell from the sky in Knoxville and a bear that found his drugs — The story of 'Cocaine Bear' is coming to theaters soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The real story of how a Georgia black bear ended up eating a drug smuggler's abandoned cocaine months after he fell from the sky and died in Knoxville is something that sounded like it came out of a movie. Next year, that story will finally be...
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in Tennessee.
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
Man found safe and he was reported missing from Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Driver injured in October crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike dies
The driver that was injured after his car was struck in an October crash has died according to a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson.
wvlt.tv
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Wednesday morning. Officials responded to the crash close to Greystone Summit Boulevard and Solway Road intersection at around 10 a.m.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
