USA's Antonee Robinson comforted a sobbing Iranian soccer player after the Americans knocked their team out at the World Cup
This is the first time in eight years that the USMNT made it through the World Cup's knockout round and will appear in the Round of 16.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Iran Players Could Face Arrests, Beatings Upon World Cup Return: Report
Members of Iran's national soccer team could reportedly face retribution upon returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, political experts told the New York Post on Tuesday (November 29). “Given what we’ve seen from the Iranian regime … they’ve shown themselves to be brutal and there’s no reason to believe...
EA Sports puts a stop to players grinding World Cup Swap Tokens in FIFA 23
Players grinding for World Cup Swap Tokens in FIFA 23 are pretty disappointed by this move from EA Sports
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village
A huge fire broke out on Saturday in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.Footage showed the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North. Authorities said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city.The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and...
Iran Player’s Childhood Friend Shot Dead After World Cup Loss: Report
An Iranian man was killed by Iran’s security forces for honking his car horn in celebration of the nation’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night, according to a report by a human rights group. Mehran Samak, 27, was reportedly one of many cheering for Iran’s 1-0 politically-charged loss to the United States in Qatar amid spasms of anti-government sentiment that have gripped the country in recent weeks, with many seeing Iran’s national soccer team as a symbol of the Islamic Republic. Samak, who allegedly honked his horn in Bandar Anzali, a city northwest of Tehran, “was targeted...
Charles Barkley Makes Bold "Guarantee" For U.S. At World Cup
The U.S. men's national team knocked off Iran yesterday to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout round where they will face the Netherlands. With their success, they've found a brand new fan in NBA legend Charles Barkley. On last night's edition of the NBA on TNT, Barkley declared...
Qatari official says between 400 and 500 migrant workers died in World Cup projects
A Qatari official leading the country’s World Cup says that between 400 and 500 migrant workers died in connection with tournament projects, far higher than the government’s previous counts but still well below some projections. “The estimate is about 400. Between 400 and 500. I don’t have the...
U.S. Women's National Team will make $5.85 million after men's win over Iran – nearly the same amount for winning last two World Cups
The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) will make nearly the same amount of money from the men's team reaching the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup than from winning the last two Women's World Cups. The U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) defeated Iran 1-0 in their final group...
Costs of Qatar: World Cup host creates dilemma for fans
*Editors’ note: The author of this article is currently on the Boys Varsity Soccer Team with Asher Friedman, who is featured below. However, the interview was conducted before the team roster was announced. Eight long years have passed since the United States Men’s National Team last played in a...
FIFA World Cup 2022: All-female crew to referee men's World Cup match for the first time ever
A historic moment in soccer occurred Thursday, when an all-female crew officiated a men's World Cup match for the first time ever. France's Stéphanie Frappart, Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexico's Karen Diaz took the pitch as referees for the game between Costa Rica and Germany, an eventual 4-2 win for Germany, at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.
Cameroon beats Brazil 1-0 in final group game at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon’s 1-0 win over Brazil at the World Cup on Friday, a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans. Aboubakar was then sent off...
Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Epic Game Schedule
After a 1-0 win over Iran, the United States Men's National Team advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Needing a win to advance, U.S. superstar Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to give the team a 1-0 lead. The U.S. held on, despite an onslaught from Iran in the second half.
Adams visits Qatar to prepare for 2026 FIFA World Cup
NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in Qatar on Friday to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. New York and New Jersey were selected as hosts. Adams will visit cultural sites on Doha and meet with World Cup organizers. Thursday, Adams took part in a conference in Athens, Greece. More than 25 mayors from around the world took part in the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism. Adams spoke at the event, met with Athens' mayor and signed a twinning agreement with the Greek capital. "I believe there's nothing more exciting than the city of Athens and the city of New York to come together and become partners as we become a symbol for all the cities across the globe, not only in America, not only here, but across the globe that are looking to solve the same problems," said Adams. Adams highlighted the cleanliness of Athens and what he described as a feeling that the government understands citizens' needs and is working to respond to them.
OPINION: Qatar is problematic, but you can still watch the World Cup
The opening round of the World Cup is nearly complete, and the most-watched sporting event in the world has been off to an exciting start. Saudi Arabia, Australia and Japan have pulled off impressive upsets, while favorites Belgium and Germany have already been eliminated. The United States of America continued its undefeated record against England in World Cups and will advance to the round of 16.
