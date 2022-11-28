Read full article on original website
Cynthia L. Foster, 58, of West Potsdam
WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Services for Cynthia L. Foster, 58, a resident of 542 County Rt. 34, Canton, NY, will be held privately for the family. Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.
Dorothy H. Cardwell Moulton Locy, 90, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy H. Cardwell Moulton Locy, age 90, passed away early Monday evening, November 28, 2022 at Maplewood Campus, United Helpers in Canton, NY. The family has entrusted her care with the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, NY. A Funeral Service for Dorothy will be held...
Ralph H. Frary, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Ralph H. Frary, with heavy hearts, said their final farewell on Friday December 2, 2022 at UVM in Burlington, VT. The arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena and are incomplete at this time.
Helene Gladys Ramsay, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Helene Gladys Ramsay, 92, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 1, 2022 at 1:30 am, at Legacy K Elder Home, where she was a resident. She died peacefully with her daughter, Jennie at her side. She was born in Littleton, NH on July 29,...
Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With great sadness, the family of Hugh P. Wing, 74, announce his passing on November 30, 2022, with his loving wife and son by his side. Hughie is survived by his devoted wife Mary Jane; his son, Hugh, brother, Peter and Eldonna Wing of Clermont, Florida; sisters, Anne and Patrick Reagan of Punta Gorda, Florida and Barbara Wing and Randy Burnham of Massena; his sister-in-law, Marjorie and Richard Phelix of Mitchell, Indiana; many nieces, nephew, and cousins; and his precious fur babies Sammy and Duke.
Fay F. Burnham, 92, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Fay F. Burnham, 92, of State Highway 420, passed away on December 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fay was born February 2, 1930 in Canton, NY, the son of the late Mark and Violet (Dafoe) Burnham. He attended school in Pyrites and later joined the United States Army where he was honorably discharged after two years of service. Fay married Loretta Gauthier on April 30, 1955 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. In 1953, Fay started working at Alcoa in the Pot Rooms and later in the Ingot Department, retiring after 39 years.
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
Antwerp residents blame repeated flooding on old drainage system
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday’s rain brought flooding to parts of Antwerp. Residents say submerged yards and leaking basement walls have become an all-too-familiar sight over the past few decades. The Antwerp Fire Department was called in to combat the flooding with pumps, moving hundreds of gallons of...
