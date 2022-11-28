Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Cynthia L. Foster, 58, of West Potsdam
WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Services for Cynthia L. Foster, 58, a resident of 542 County Rt. 34, Canton, NY, will be held privately for the family. Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.
wwnytv.com
Helene Gladys Ramsay, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Helene Gladys Ramsay, 92, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 1, 2022 at 1:30 am, at Legacy K Elder Home, where she was a resident. She died peacefully with her daughter, Jennie at her side. She was born in Littleton, NH on July 29,...
wwnytv.com
Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Pine Street, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Fay F. Burnham, 92, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Fay F. Burnham, 92, of State Highway 420, passed away on December 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fay was born February 2, 1930 in Canton, NY, the son of the late Mark and Violet (Dafoe) Burnham. He attended school in Pyrites and later joined the United States Army where he was honorably discharged after two years of service. Fay married Loretta Gauthier on April 30, 1955 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. In 1953, Fay started working at Alcoa in the Pot Rooms and later in the Ingot Department, retiring after 39 years.
wwnytv.com
Ralph H. Frary, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Ralph H. Frary, with heavy hearts, said their final farewell on Friday December 2, 2022 at UVM in Burlington, VT. The arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home in Potsdam. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Snowy fun
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For longtime north country residents, snow is nothing new. But for exchange student Iqdam, this was his first time playing in it. Carae Hoover sent in these pics. including the aftermath where Duke the dog wound up in “snow pants.”. Jessica Hoppel reminds us...
wwnytv.com
Antwerp residents blame repeated flooding on old drainage system
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday’s rain brought flooding to parts of Antwerp. Residents say submerged yards and leaking basement walls have become an all-too-familiar sight over the past few decades. The Antwerp Fire Department was called in to combat the flooding with pumps, moving hundreds of gallons of...
Comments / 0