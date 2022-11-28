Read full article on original website
Related
Concordia Blade-Empire
CCCC douses Flames, 65-43
Stepping out of Jayhawk Conference play one final time, the Cloud County Community College women’s basketball team went wire to wire in posting a 65-43 win over Life Prep Academy Saturday afternoon in Bryant Gymnasium. A basket by Maimouna Sissoko 52 seconds into the game gave Cloud County a...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Dennis R. Douglas
Dennis R. Douglas, 82 years of age, of Clyde, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde. He was born on November 14, 1940, in Clyde, Kansas, to Roland and Teresa (Caron) Douglas. Dennis was a 1958 graduate of Clyde High School. On September 5,...
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Kansas singer in ‘The Voice’ top 10 hopes to keep going
A Kansas singer will try to win over more viewers on NBC's "The Voice" on Monday night.
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina woman hospitalized after crash into power pole
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Deborah J. Dubuc Schindler, 65, Salina, was westbound on U.S. 24 at Old Lexington Road. The vehicle traveled...
Salina man dies in work accident Wednesday
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident Wednesday just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an accident. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27,...
Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
ksal.com
The Buffalo will Roam at Sale Barn Saturday
The 33rd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 3rd at the sale barn in Salina. Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the event that will bring over 500 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company located at 1500 Old U.S. 40 in Salina.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Marysville
MARYSVILLE - A Marshall County man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at her home in Marysville, Kansas. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man who was requesting medical assistance for his wife. When police arrived at their home at 1070 Granite road in Marysville they found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigating, Jennifer’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, 66, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
Girl allegedly threatened; Salina man cited
A Salina man was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened a girl running an errand Thursday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at her mother's request, an 11-year-old girl was delivering an item to her grandmother's house a few blocks away. When she was in...
‘He was made for this’: Kansas native Justin Aaron on ‘The Voice’
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – And then there was 10… for now. With a trip to the semi’s on the line, the competition is getting tighter and tighter for Junction City native Justin Aaron and his journey on ‘The Voice.’ “He can sing whatever song anyone has given him,” Justin’s friend, Breena Toles said. “He […]
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
One dead in Kansas trailer house fire
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m., Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single fatality...
Salina man arrested after bar window broken
A local man wanted in connection to a broken window at a downtown bar last week was arrested Monday at a north Salina tavern. Despite already being banned, Brandon Davis, 37, of Salina, entered The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Wednesday night and was promptly told to leave, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After leaving the bar, Davis allegedly broke a front window at the establishment.
WIBW
Aldrick Scott’s former instructor says he thought Scott’s involvement to a missing woman had to be a mistake
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Aldrick Scott, 47, is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, she has been missing for over a week. Rico Steele owns a martial arts school. RS MMA & Fitness in Junction City where Scott was taking classes. “Very humble guy, very respectful and...
Central Salina residence burgled while resident inside
A local man got a surprise late Sunday afternoon when someone broke into his central Salina residence and quickly stole some gaming equipment while he was home. The 47-year-old man told police that a white male he did not know knocked on the front door of his residence in the 200 block of S. Front Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Since the man didn't know the person at the door, he didn't open the door, Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning.
Premature twins being treated for one of many viruses spreading, doctors share what hospitals are dealing with
One family just had premature twin boys who are now being treated at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for human metapneumovirus.
Comments / 0