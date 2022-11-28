Read full article on original website
Concordia Blade-Empire
Thunderbirds overwhelm McPherson JV, 92-50
Everyone got involved as the Cloud County Community College Thunderbirds overwhelmed the McPherson College junior varsity 92-50 Saturday afternoon in Bryant Gymnasium. All 12 players in uniform played at least seven minutes and scored as Cloud County notched its seventh consecutive victory. Picking up the win in the final non-Jayhawk...
Concordia Blade-Empire
Four Panthers receive All-NCKL recognition
Four members of the Concordia High School football team earned All-North Central Kansas League recognition. Keegun Beims, a junior lineman, was named all-league on both offense and defense for the Panthers. Junior lineman Jace Tholstrup received All-NCKL honorable mention on offense. Alec Wildeman, a senior lineman, and Dane Cleveland, a...
