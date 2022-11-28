Read full article on original website
Concordia Blade-Empire
CCCC douses Flames, 65-43
Stepping out of Jayhawk Conference play one final time, the Cloud County Community College women’s basketball team went wire to wire in posting a 65-43 win over Life Prep Academy Saturday afternoon in Bryant Gymnasium. A basket by Maimouna Sissoko 52 seconds into the game gave Cloud County a...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Andale finishes No. 1 in final Kansas MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Kansas came to a close last weekend. Andale was among the winners, beating Holton in the Class 3A state championship game at Hutchinson Community College's Gowans Stadium. That victory helped propel the Indians to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Concordia Blade-Empire
Four Panthers receive All-NCKL recognition
Four members of the Concordia High School football team earned All-North Central Kansas League recognition. Keegun Beims, a junior lineman, was named all-league on both offense and defense for the Panthers. Junior lineman Jace Tholstrup received All-NCKL honorable mention on offense. Alec Wildeman, a senior lineman, and Dane Cleveland, a...
goshockers.com
Shockers Sign Five During Fall Signing Period
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams announced the signing of five student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Tuesday morning. Salese Blow, Mariama Sow, Luisa Vydrova, Dunja Zecevic and Delma Zita are set to join the women's basketball program for the 2023-24 season. "We feel this class...
New-look teams raise stakes as Missouri hosts Wichita State
Wichita State’s rebuilt roster will face its toughest test Tuesday night when the Shockers host the unbeaten Missouri Tigers. Wichita
Former Shocker Teddy Allen to play at Koch Arena for new Wichita pro basketball team
The Skykings are backed by a wealthy investor and want to make a splash in Wichita this spring.
Wichita Wind Surge: No season tickets, starts new plans
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a die-hard Wichita Wind Surge fan, get ready for a new way to buy tickets. The minor league baseball team is getting rid of traditional season tickets and replacing them with something new. Fans can purchase direct reservation memberships called Wind Surge Membership Access Plans. “The traditional season […]
Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
CBS Sports
Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Missouri Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Wichita State Shockers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Concordia Blade-Empire
Dennis R. Douglas
Dennis R. Douglas, 82 years of age, of Clyde, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde. He was born on November 14, 1940, in Clyde, Kansas, to Roland and Teresa (Caron) Douglas. Dennis was a 1958 graduate of Clyde High School. On September 5,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
KWCH.com
Little snow for some; much colder for all
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving front coming through Kansas on Tuesday will lead to falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (under 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area Tuesday morning or early afternoon.
Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
ksal.com
The Buffalo will Roam at Sale Barn Saturday
The 33rd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 3rd at the sale barn in Salina. Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the event that will bring over 500 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company located at 1500 Old U.S. 40 in Salina.
Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
