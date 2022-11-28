ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Concordia Blade-Empire

CCCC douses Flames, 65-43

Stepping out of Jayhawk Conference play one final time, the Cloud County Community College women’s basketball team went wire to wire in posting a 65-43 win over Life Prep Academy Saturday afternoon in Bryant Gymnasium. A basket by Maimouna Sissoko 52 seconds into the game gave Cloud County a...
CONCORDIA, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

Four Panthers receive All-NCKL recognition

Four members of the Concordia High School football team earned All-North Central Kansas League recognition. Keegun Beims, a junior lineman, was named all-league on both offense and defense for the Panthers. Junior lineman Jace Tholstrup received All-NCKL honorable mention on offense. Alec Wildeman, a senior lineman, and Dane Cleveland, a...
CONCORDIA, KS
goshockers.com

Shockers Sign Five During Fall Signing Period

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams announced the signing of five student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Tuesday morning. Salese Blow, Mariama Sow, Luisa Vydrova, Dunja Zecevic and Delma Zita are set to join the women's basketball program for the 2023-24 season. "We feel this class...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita Wind Surge: No season tickets, starts new plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a die-hard Wichita Wind Surge fan, get ready for a new way to buy tickets. The minor league baseball team is getting rid of traditional season tickets and replacing them with something new. Fans can purchase direct reservation memberships called Wind Surge Membership Access Plans. “The traditional season […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year

Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

Dennis R. Douglas

Dennis R. Douglas, 82 years of age, of Clyde, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde. He was born on November 14, 1940, in Clyde, Kansas, to Roland and Teresa (Caron) Douglas. Dennis was a 1958 graduate of Clyde High School. On September 5,...
CLYDE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg

A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas

WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Little snow for some; much colder for all

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving front coming through Kansas on Tuesday will lead to falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (under 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area Tuesday morning or early afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

The Buffalo will Roam at Sale Barn Saturday

The 33rd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 3rd at the sale barn in Salina. Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the event that will bring over 500 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company located at 1500 Old U.S. 40 in Salina.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RENO COUNTY—A Haven woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County along K-96. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 48-year-old Wendi D. Kellum of Prairie Home, Missouri, was eastbound on Kansas 96 two miles east of Haven when Kellum failed to yield at K96 and Rayl and struck a 2016 Kia Soul driven by 36-year-old Amber N. Redding of Haven.
RENO COUNTY, KS

