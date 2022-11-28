Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO