ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: J.J. Watt Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell

Consider Badgers alum J.J. Watt a fan of Wisconsin's move to hire Luke Fickell, even if it's a bit bittersweet. Taking to Twitter the night of the news, here's what the Cardinals defensive end had to say:. "Jim Leonhard is one of the greatest & most beloved Badgers of all...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'

Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell is 'very open' to working with Jim Leonhard

Jim Leonhard didn't get the promotion at Wisconsin. The Badgers decided not to promote him from his interim head coach position to full-time head coach and instead went outside of the building to hire Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati. That certainly has to put Leonhard in somewhat of a strange...
MADISON, WI
FanBuzz

What Matt Rhule and Luke Fickell Mean For the Messy Big Ten West

Who called Purdue going to the Big Ten Championship Game? Anyone? Bueller?. Entering Saturday's game against Indiana, the Boilermakers needed some help to book their trip to Indianapolis. They got it in the form of Nebraska beating Iowa. All the Hawkeyes needed to do was beat the lowly Cornhuskers to win their second straight division title. But the same offensive woes they faced all year were once again their Achilles heel.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
big10central.com

Gophers football: Bowl projections improve with win over Wisconsin [Pioneer Press]

The Gophers football team’s 23-16 win over Wisconsin last Saturday boosted Minnesota’s projected bowl destinations for later this month. Coming off the 13-10 loss to Iowa on Nov. 19, most of the guesstimated destinations for the Gophers were split between the Duke’s Mayo, Pinstripe and Quick Lane bowls. But after the rivalry game victory over the Badgers (6-6, 4-5) in Madison, the Gophers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are no longer an option for the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26, based on the 10 national outlets’ projections tracked by the Pioneer Press.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy