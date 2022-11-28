ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Looking At Rivian Automotive's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive. Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits

Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Benzinga

Why Netflix's Stock Rally Is Likely To Continue

Netflix, Inc’s NFLX shares gained 3.7% on Thursday and are up around 11% this week. On CNBC’s “Options Action,” Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Netflix traded 2.5 times its average daily volume and was the second busiest single stock on Thursday. Don’t forget to check...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Chinese Stocks Today?

US-listed Chinese stocks gained today amid reopening hopes, with shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI gaining 3.26% in Friday's session. Recent unrest in China due to the country's zero-COVID policy has led to less strict quarantine requirements, with China reportedly allowing home quarantine for some COVID-positive individuals. Pushback...
Benzinga

Spectrum Brands Holdings' Debt Overview

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB rose by 7.43% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Spectrum Brands Holdings has. Spectrum Brands Holdings Debt. Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings's balance sheet as of November 22, 2022,...
Benzinga

Why These PagerDuty Analysts Are Impressed By Q3 Execution

Following the quarterly release, PagerDuty Inc.’s PD shares continued to gain on Friday. Analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated an Outperform and a price target of $32. “PagerDuty delivered a strong quarter with revenue and billings outperformance while achieving non-GAAP profitability a quarter ahead of guidance,” Hedberg said in a note.
Benzinga

FTI Consulting Adopts Additional $400M Stock Buyback Program

FTI Consulting Inc FCN Board of Directors authorized the additional amount of $400.0 million to repurchase its outstanding shares on December 1, 2022. As of November 30, 2022, FTI has repurchased about 11.3 million shares pursuant to its stock repurchase program at an average price per share of $70.93 for about $799.0 million.
Benzinga

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs' Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of MingZhu Logistics Hldgs Inc. YGMZ moved lower by 12.62%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt MingZhu Logistics Hldgs has. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs Debt. According to the MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's most recent financial statement as...
Benzinga

H World Picks Jihong He As New Finance Head

H World Group Ltd HTHT said its Chief Financial Officer Hui Chen will step down, effective immediately. Jihong He, the company's chief executive officer for international business, has been appointed as the CFO of the company. Ms. He joined the company in October 2021. Before joining the company, Ms. He...
Benzinga

Where Cheesecake Factory Stands With Analysts

Cheesecake Factory CAKE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $36.0 versus the current price of Cheesecake Factory at $33.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...

