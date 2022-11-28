Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Game & Fish Officers Free Buck Of Hammock Headgear!
View of the buck spotted by a local resident this morning on Sandia still tangled in hammock headgear. After seeing the announcement asking for the community’s help published this morning in the Los Alamos Daily Post, New Mexico Game & Fish Conservation Officers Perraglio and Otero were notified by the resident of the location of the buck which was hanging out with four does grazing in a yard on Sandia. The officers tranquilized the buck and removed the hammock tangled in its antlers. The buck was revived and observed for a period of time until it wondered off in search of his does. Photo by Marc Bailey.
ladailypost.com
Betty Ehart Senior Center Renovations Begin Thursday
White Rock Senior Center. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen. The Los Alamos and White Rock senior center lunches will look a little different Thursday, as an upcoming renovation plan is scheduled for the Betty Ehart Senior Center (BESC) location. The BESC staff will be moving their meal staff from Los Alamos...
New tradition for Albuquerque Old Town tree lighting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new tradition begins Friday at the Old Town Christmas tree lighting. Last year, the Aceves family bid farewell to “Henry’s Tree,” a tradition that started in 1994. This year, a 30-foot sequoia will be decorated and lit. Things were going to change with a new owner of the plaza and many […]
ladailypost.com
DALA Premieres ‘Sugar Plum On The Hill’ Friday Night
Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) concludes its Nutcracker on the Hill trilogy this weekend. The final chapter, Sugar Plum on the Hill, will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at Duane Smith Auditorium. The show will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ladailypost.com
HMS Implacable Will Collect Toys For Tots Donations At Holiday Lights Parade Saturday Night
HMS Implacable, the local chapter of the Royal Manticoran Navy, in support of the US Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” drive will have a float in this year’s Holiday Lights Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Due to the shortage of toys, HMS Implacable must...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
ladailypost.com
Blue Window To Open 4-8 p.m. For Holiday Lights Parade
The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this Saturday for the Holiday Lights Parade on Central, and will feature some unique specials and special cocktails. Courtesy/BWB. Blue Window Bistro News:. The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this...
desertexposure.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
ladailypost.com
PCNM Discontinues COVID-19 Testing In Los Alamos
Due to staffing issues, Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) will no longer provide drive through COVID-19 testing service in the Mari Mac Village shopping center parking lot at 759 Central Ave. effective today. Rapid PCR testing is still available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with Curative...
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during trip to Southwest
Feds aren’t meeting their obligations to Indigenous communities, leaders say, and instead put up roadblocks to building and
2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Game & Fish Is In Los Alamos And Asks Public’s Help To Locate Buck With Antlers Tangled Up In Hammock!
This buck tangled up in a hammock was spotted last Thursday on Orange Street. Officers from New Mexico Game & Fish are in Los Alamos today asking the public to help locate the buck. Anyone spotting the buck is urged to call 505.412.8796 immediately. Photo by Maria Mojica. COMMUNITY News:
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Winterfest: Parade, Santa, and hot chocolate
Winterfest will return to Campus Park at City Center on Friday, December 2. The City promises there will be plenty to do in between for the entire family. The event will start with a parade and end with a tree-lighting. Santa will be in town for some photos, there will...
corralescomment.com
Cottonwood Tree Removal Necessary for Safety and Liability Purposes
A beloved cottonwood that graced Corrales Road at Uva Road to the west was cut down on. September 7th. Irate tree lovers left notes and flowers on the stump for weeks, including. prominent cardboard signs, one read ‘murderer.’ A final note provocatively asked “WTF?”. Did this impressive...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Family Council: Did You Say Matching?!
Our 60th year of serving the Los Alamos community has been a busy one for sure. Here are some highlight numbers to show what we’ve been doing so far this year:. Nearly 6,000 appointments at the Counseling Center;. Nearly 10,000 visits at the Youth Activity Centers;. 453 clients at...
ladailypost.com
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
winespectator.com
Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.
Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
KRQE News 13
Black Friday adoption event a success
The department says by the end of the three-day event, more than 150 pets were adopted. The department says by the end of the three-day event, more than 150 pets were adopted. Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons …. Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen. NMSU...
What Happened When I Lost My Son On The Mountain
We were on spring break in Santa Fe and the local ski hill decided to stay open for an extra week because late storms brought an abundance of snow. The locals must have missed the memo, however, since there were only a handful of other skiers and riders up there with us. That was just the way we liked it.
