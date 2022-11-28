ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff

There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
Supreme Court hears Texas challenge to federal immigration priorities

The U.S. Supreme Court was once again faced with a continuing dilemma on Tuesday: How much discretion does an administration have in enforcing the nation's immigration laws when virtually everyone agrees that there simply aren't enough resources to deport even a major fraction of the 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the United States.
Kansas scientists are testing jacuzzi-like water jets to save a reservoir

In times of flood, reservoirs across the country provide protection. In times of drought, they ensure a supply of drinking water. However, many of those manmade lakes are at risk of disappearing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a plan that could help, and it is using a reservoir in Kansas as its test. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.
11/30 KVCR Midday News: Stand Up to Cancer Encourages Lung Cancer Screenings, Uncovering Why CA Drivers Pay So Much More For Gas, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Stand Up to Cancer is encouraging people to get screened for lung cancers. Visit Standuptocancer.org/lung to learn more. UFCW’s local unions are calling on regulators to oppose the proposal of the Kroger-Albertsons Merger.
Red Cross Inland Empire Heroes Awards Nominations

The Red Cross is seeking nominations for its Inland Empire “Heroes Awards”. To find out more, we reached out to Brianna Kelly, the Regional Communications Manager of the Southern California region of the Red Cross. And asked her about the Inland Empire Heroes Awards nominations where citizens from the Riverside and San Bernardino area nominate other local residents they believe have made a difference in their communities.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

