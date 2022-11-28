Read full article on original website
Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff
There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
3 tribes dealing with the toll of climate change get $75 million to relocate
Three Tribal communities in Alaska and Washington that have been severely impacted by the effects of climate change on their homes are getting $75 million from the Biden administration to help relocate to higher ground. The Quinault Indian Nation, located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington; the Newtok Village, located...
11/29 KVCR Midday News: Salton Sea to Get Drought Funding, Republican Kevin Kiley Captures House Seat, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Salton Sea to get $250 million in drought funding. The Chabad Jewish Community Center of Riverside’s annual Hanukkah festival will return to the steps of the Riverside Historic Courthouse next month. Fentanyl death...
Supreme Court hears Texas challenge to federal immigration priorities
The U.S. Supreme Court was once again faced with a continuing dilemma on Tuesday: How much discretion does an administration have in enforcing the nation's immigration laws when virtually everyone agrees that there simply aren't enough resources to deport even a major fraction of the 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the United States.
Don't call Florida a red state yet: Left-leaning groups say their voters stayed home
Florida Republicans won elections up and down the ballot by staggering margins this year. Some political experts say this election could mark the end of Florida's longtime status as the biggest swing state in the country, but Democrats and third-party groups say they are not convinced Florida is officially a Republican stronghold.
Strong thunderstorms and tornadoes are predicted across parts of the South
Weather forecasters are warning of the potential for strong thunderstorms and tornadoes across a wide swath of Mississippi, as well as smaller sections of Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas and Tennessee on Tuesday evening and overnight. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center called it "a particularly dangerous situation." Larger cities at...
Strong thunderstorms and tornadoes are moving through parts of the South
Weather forecasters are warning of the potential for strong thunderstorms and tornadoes across a wide swath of the South Wednesday morning, including in parts of Mississippi, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. The weather service said there was a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms and "a tornado or two" as storms...
Kansas scientists are testing jacuzzi-like water jets to save a reservoir
In times of flood, reservoirs across the country provide protection. In times of drought, they ensure a supply of drinking water. However, many of those manmade lakes are at risk of disappearing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a plan that could help, and it is using a reservoir in Kansas as its test. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.
Bird flu outbreak drives Nebraska to cull 1.8 million more chickens
About 1.8 million more chickens must be killed in Nebraska to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic bird flu virus, state officials said, as the U.S. sees its worst outbreak of the disease in seven years. The state's latest spate of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm...
11/30 KVCR Midday News: Stand Up to Cancer Encourages Lung Cancer Screenings, Uncovering Why CA Drivers Pay So Much More For Gas, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Stand Up to Cancer is encouraging people to get screened for lung cancers. Visit Standuptocancer.org/lung to learn more. UFCW’s local unions are calling on regulators to oppose the proposal of the Kroger-Albertsons Merger.
Red Cross Inland Empire Heroes Awards Nominations
The Red Cross is seeking nominations for its Inland Empire “Heroes Awards”. To find out more, we reached out to Brianna Kelly, the Regional Communications Manager of the Southern California region of the Red Cross. And asked her about the Inland Empire Heroes Awards nominations where citizens from the Riverside and San Bernardino area nominate other local residents they believe have made a difference in their communities.
