Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 3A State Championship game, set for 11 a.m. Friday. More: Check out the complete MHSAA 3A Football Playoff bracket Raleigh (13-1) vs. ...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets are on sale now for the SWAC championship game this Saturday between Southern University and Jackson State. Southern claimed the SWAC west title after winning Saturday’s Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
Jackson State and Southern will square off in a rematch for the SWAC Championship on Saturday. The post Jackson State – Southern: Numbers Don’t Lie, SWAC Championship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
One of the hottest head coaching prospects in college football right now is Jackson State’s Deion Sanders. And behind all of that smoke, it appeared that there was fire with a report this weekend that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position. On Monday, Sanders confirmed that he had indeed received an offer, though he refused to Read more... The post Deion Sanders confirms Pac-12 offer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dick Vitale has an idea of where Deion Sanders should land if he decides to leave Jackson State at the end of the season. Tweeting, "Please tell me that there is validity that Deion Sanders will take the USF job. That would be the BEST hire made by [athletic director] Michael Kelly in college football. Name of the game is to recruit players-watch the talent PRIME TIME will bring to Tampa. [Praying] that it is TRUE."
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced Tuesday. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Police Department is looking for a missing person ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle. Fezelle was last seen on Sunday, November 27,2022, around 01:00 PM leaving her residence in Magee. Fezelle is described as a 37 year old black female, approximately 5ft 6in tall and weighs approximately 216 lbs. Fezelle could possibly be in her car, a 2018 black Nissan Versa with a Mississippi Tag number 974N41. If located contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.
In mid-October, a local fisherman on the Yazoo Canal north of Vicksburg, Mississippi, stumbled upon a piece of history usually concealed by rippling muddy water. A 1920’s-era vessel lay in the mud of the canal bed half exposed to open air. The find was made possible due to low water caused by drought conditions on the Mississippi River and its tributaries, which swerve around Vicksburg on the way down to its endpoint in the Gulf of Mexico.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. — The state of Mississippi is now in the early stages of compiling how much damage was done by Tuesday's storms. It's a complicated process, considering how many areas suffered some form of storms. The best guess is nine counties have evidence of what those winds did do.
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18 wheeler and FedEx truck were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 49 and Old Highway 49 in Richland. There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mendenhall Christmas Parade has been rescheduled to Monday, December 5, 2022 due to potential weather. MageeNews.com is an online news source...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that the agency’s main office and county offices will be closed for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather. Tuesday is an Alert Day, with the potential for severe weather across the viewing area. Offices...
A Russian roulette game reportedly led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson.
